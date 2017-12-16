Shropshire hospital staff who battled through snow are thanked

Simon Wright, chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), also paid tribute to volunteers who came forward to offer lifts to staff to help them get into The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, during the three-day whiteout.

Staff pulled out all the stops by offering colleagues lifts, beds for the night for those unable to get home after their shifts – as well as sharing childcare when a number of schools in the county closed.

Others walked miles to get into work through the heavy snow, while many volunteered to come in to help man busy phone lines.

Catering teams also filled ward fridges with extra food for those who made it in.

Volunteers with 4x4s also worked throughout the weekend to help drive staff into work and take them home when their shifts had finished.

They worked early mornings getting staff in at 7am and taking staff home later when shifts ended at 8pm.

Mr Wright said: “The way that our staff have pulled together during the adverse weather conditions has been incredible, and the team spirit that they have shown is so impressive.

"They have been willing to do anything asked of them to keep our patients safe. I just want to say a huge thank you to them for their dedication, they have been amazing.

“I also want to thank all those who came forward to volunteer to bring our staff to work and then take them home again. We had lots of lovely offers and we are so grateful to them.”

Trust staff were also full of praise for their colleagues.

Lisa Butler, ward 11 Manager at PRH, said: “This weekend has really brought out the best in NHS staff.”

Jules Lewis, SaTH end of life care facilitator, said: “What a brilliant atmosphere at SaTH this week with staff going above and beyond to get into work to keep our patients safe. It’s times like these when I

feel so proud to play a small part of Team SaTH.”

Sandra Bebbington, a nurse at PRH, said: “Thank you to the theatre staff at PRH who came in voluntarily on Sunday to cover staff who couldn’t get in. I am proud of my team.”

Despite the heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures resulting in the cancellation of outpatient clinics and routine procedures on Monday, understanding patients took to social media to also thank trust staff for their hard work in the extreme conditions.

Mr Wright said: “The staff have really lived our trust values this week – and I am so impressed with of all of them for their commitment and what they have achieved. Thank you.”