Busy Telford hospital in plea to parents

The inpatient services for children at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford have been considerably busier than usual in recent weeks.

Children suffering from minor illnesses or injuries are being advised to use other, more appropriate health services and allow hospitals to focus on those children with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is working closely with other hospital Trust’s across the region to ensure children who require care are able to remain within the West Midlands.

A trust spokesman said: “We know that if your child is feeling unwell it can be the most worrying of times; however hospitals are not always the best place to treat their condition and your child could receive more appropriate care, more quickly, by using alternative services.

“We aren’t asking people to avoid coming to hospital when it is necessary but to think carefully about when it is and isn’t appropriate.

"There are often more appropriate alternatives which can help people get the right treatment more easily and quicker.”

Meanwhile, national figures show just 88.9 per cent of patients were seen within four hours in A&E departments across England in November – the lowest figure since February – as the arrival of winter put further pressure on the NHS.

NHS England said there were 512,962 emergency admissions last month, 4.8 per cent higher than the same month last year.

Advertising

Of these, 48,339 patients waited more than four hours, with 109 waiting over 12 hours.

The operational standard for A&E waiting times is that 95% of patients should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours of arrival at an A&E department. This has not been met since July 2015.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said frontline staff across the UK have been reporting their hospitals are "imploding" and there is "carnage on the ground" as the cold weather bites.

"When we talk about the NHS at the moment, all we can say and see is pressure, pressure and more pressure – the system is on a knife-edge," he said.

Advertising

Alternative sources of care for non-critical ailments include going to a local pharmacy – who can provide advice and treat a range of minor illnesses and conditions.

Using the NHS 111 service for free from any phone 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Patients can also book urgent appointments at GP practices, often for the same day or if for those who are poorly out of normal working hours, call Shropdoc on 0333 222 66 55.