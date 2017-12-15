More improvements pledge at Telford care home

Myford House can accommodate up to 50 people and currently cares for about 30, and was previously inspected in August by the Care Quality Commission, the care regulator.

Inspectors returned in October to check that the issues they found were being resolved, and published a report last week covering the improvements that had been made and the issues that remained.

The new report said: "At our previous inspection on August 14 and 15, we found breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014. These were in relation to staffing; person-centred care; safe care and treatment; dignity and respect; and good governance. The service was placed into special measures, which meant that significant improvements were required."

The repeat inspection on October 26 and 27 still found breaches around the safe and proper use of medicines, and good governance.

However, the home had resolved the issues of person-centred care, staffing, and dignity and respect, and was removed from special measures.

Despite this, the report says: "People were sometimes placed in undignified situations and treated in a disrespectful manner."

Additionally, medicines were not always being stored or administered safely and some patients didn't receive their medicine at the right time.

The report did highlight positive elements that had come about since the inspection in August: "Staff were positive and enthusiastic about the improvements made at Myford House and the on-going improvements in place. Staff knew people well and there was a natural rapport and ease between staff and the people they care for.

Advertising

"There were sufficient staff on duty to safely meet people's needs, and staffing levels were kept under review. Safe staff recruitment procedures were in place to ensure people were only supported by people who were suitable to work in care.

"People's weight, food and fluid intakes were monitored and action taken to maintain people's health. People had access to a range of healthcare professionals, and their changing health and wellbeing needs were responded to."

The Clarendon Care Group, which runs Myford House, have responded to the report.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: "The CQC said that our services required improvement overall and the service had improved since the last inspection. This resulted in an overall rating of Requires Improvement. The service is no longer in Special Measures.

Advertising

"We were very pleased to receive this rating as a result of improvement made as we and our staff strive every day to provide a good service to everyone. This report shows the team at Myford House are working successfully in providing safe care and treatment to people.

"We are extremely committed to offering the best and safest service to our residents, relatives and visitors so we have already implemented the actions suggested by CQC to optimise the services we provide."

The care home management team have developed an 'action plan' for improvement which CQC will assess them against in six months' time. For details about the action plan contact Manager.Myford@Redwoodcare.co.uk or visit the care home in Horsehay.