Consumer champ Martin Lewis says take this meter action this week before prices change at weekend

Published:

Consumer champion Martin Lewis wants people who pay their energy bills by direct debit to submit meter readings this week.

His message has been retweeted by Telford Crisis Support in advance of a change in the price cap which means that energy charging will be changing this weekend.

The price cap change on July 1 means an average cut of 17 per cent across England, Scotland and Wales. The impact will be greater for higher users who have gas and less for lower electricity-only users.

Money Saving Expert Mr Lewis tweeted that those with a working smart meter or a working prepay meter need not do a reading.

He wrote: "Pay by direct debit? Submit a reading.

"With monthly direct debit, firms estimate your usage, and assign it to a certain period, so submitting a reading within a few days of the change - many let you backdate a few days too - reduces the risk of their 'estimating' going against against you - though there's always a chance a discrepancy could end up in your favour. "

He advises taking a picture of the meter to keep the proof.

