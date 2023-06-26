Consumer champ Martin Lewis says take this meter action this week before prices change at weekend

Martin Lewis

His message has been retweeted by Telford Crisis Support in advance of a change in the price cap which means that energy charging will be changing this weekend.

The price cap change on July 1 means an average cut of 17 per cent across England, Scotland and Wales. The impact will be greater for higher users who have gas and less for lower electricity-only users.

Money Saving Expert Mr Lewis tweeted that those with a working smart meter or a working prepay meter need not do a reading.

He wrote: "Pay by direct debit? Submit a reading.

"With monthly direct debit, firms estimate your usage, and assign it to a certain period, so submitting a reading within a few days of the change - many let you backdate a few days too - reduces the risk of their 'estimating' going against against you - though there's always a chance a discrepancy could end up in your favour. "

He advises taking a picture of the meter to keep the proof.