Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parents urged not to miss out on food help scheme

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshireFeed a FamilyPublished:

Eligible families are being urged to make sure they do not miss out on vouchers to help buy food.

People are being urged to check if they are eligible for the help
People are being urged to check if they are eligible for the help

Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance has issued the call over the availability of Healthy Start vouchers.

They support eligible families with young children to buy up to £8.50 of fresh fruit and vegetables a week as well as accessing free vitamins.

They are available to women who are pregnant or people who have children under the age of four and are on low income.

However, the alliance says the vouchers are going unclaimed as people who have previously received them will not automatically get them, while some people who have never applied are also eligible.

Sophie Padgett, Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance Coordinator said: "It has never been more important for families to access all the financial support available to them.

"The Healthy Start scheme provide support worth over £1,000 to help you buy fresh fruit, vegetables and milk for your child."

People can find out if they are eligible by going to https://endchildfoodpoverty.org/healthy-start and looking at the eligibility calculator.

Full details of how to apply are available at https://www.healthystart.nhs.uk/how-to-apply/

Feed a Family
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News