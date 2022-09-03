Parents urged not to miss out on food help scheme

People are being urged to check if they are eligible for the help

Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance has issued the call over the availability of Healthy Start vouchers.

They support eligible families with young children to buy up to £8.50 of fresh fruit and vegetables a week as well as accessing free vitamins.

They are available to women who are pregnant or people who have children under the age of four and are on low income.

However, the alliance says the vouchers are going unclaimed as people who have previously received them will not automatically get them, while some people who have never applied are also eligible.

Sophie Padgett, Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance Coordinator said: "It has never been more important for families to access all the financial support available to them.

"The Healthy Start scheme provide support worth over £1,000 to help you buy fresh fruit, vegetables and milk for your child."

People can find out if they are eligible by going to https://endchildfoodpoverty.org/healthy-start and looking at the eligibility calculator.