How your donations are helping families in need

Alan Scutt of Whitchurch food bank

"This year we will be helping 124 families," says Alan, chairman of Whitchurch food bank.

"That totals over 300 children plus 200-odd adults, so that is 500 people we are feeding and providing our Christmas pack to."

Christmas is a difficult time of year for many families, and the Shropshire Star is asking our generous band of readers to help food banks across the county to Feed a Family this Christmas.

We are asking readers to donate food and festive gifts at the locations outlined to ensure that people in difficult situations can still enjoy the type of Christmas that most of us take for granted.

The 124 hampers that Whitchurch food bank is distributing this year represents a big increase on 83 or so hampers it provided last year. Alan says the pandemic has led to a big increase in people needing support.

"The people we tend to help at Christmas aren't the type of people you usually expect to be coming to food banks," he says.

"It is usually the 'just about managings' who find Christmas extremely difficult. We rely on schools to provide us with the data.

"We trying to get together lots of toys, they need to be new toys, which we supply to the children."

The team will be collecting donations throughout this week. Then once the packs have all been put together, the volunteers will begin the onerous task of delivering the parcels in time for Christmas.

"It's quite a big operation, we have got a lot of volunteers working at the back of Bargate Church Hall," he says.

Alan says each hamper will include a Christmas turkey, and all the items required for a traditional Christmas dinner.

He says Christmas selection boxes for youngsters, and festive favourites such as pickles, chutneys, crackers, mince pies and Christmas cakes are among the items needed.

Meanwhile, Brownies from the 2nd Ellesmere Pack have collected a huge amount of items for the Oswestry and Borders Food Bank.

The pack was inspired by Brownie Poppy Roberts and her Gold award social action appeal to support the food bank.

Poppy has gained the highest Brownie award, Gold, by completing six theme challenge areas and doing a presentation to encourage members by reviewing her Brownie adventure. Caroline Ford, Brown Owl with the 2nd Ellesmere Brownies, says: “The Brownies gathered together 61 shoe boxes filled with food, Christmas treats and love.”

In the south of the county, Richard McCrohan of the Strettons food bank says there has been an excellent response over the past couple of weeks.

He reckons eight shopping trolleys have been filled with donations since the start of the month.

"The donations are really good at the moment," he says.