Take a look at historic 19th century photos that capture old-style Shropshire policing by officers with stovepipe hats

Because these photos capture the days of old-time policing in the county.

One, showing members of Shropshire County Constabulary, dates from 1859 and must be one of the earliest pictures of the long-defunct force, while the other was taken on June 14, 1900, as the cyclist corps of the county police posed for the camera in St Chad's Terrace, Shrewsbury.

As you can see, back in 1859 stovepipe hats were the order of the day.

nostalgia pic. Shrewsbury. 'Shropshire County Constabulary in 1859. Captain Crampton, Chief Constable, 1859 to 1864.' Exact location of picture uncertain but may be the old county police headquarters in Swan Hill, Shrewsbury. This picture was saved when the police moved out of the headquarters to move to Monkmoor. It has been loaned to us by ex-policeman Roy Quinton of Baschurch (01939) 260759. Policemen. Old policemen. Police uniform. Police uniforms. Shrewsbury police station. Shrewsbury policemen. Victorian policemen. They say policemen donât look the same these days â and hereâs some historic proof. This photo of the old Shropshire County Constabulary dates from 1859 and must be one of the earliest pictures of the long-defunct force. âThe lads in their big stovepipe hats look like a bunch of rogues,â chuckled retired police sergeant Roy Quinton, who has been looking after the picture and is now planning to hand it over to West Mercia Policeâs museum. According to the caption with the picture, one of them â probably the gentleman standing alone at the front â is Captain Crampton, who was Shropshire Chief Constable from 1859 to 1864. Perhaps the photo was taken for posterity when he took up the post. Captain Crampton was from Glastonbury. Like all the shortlisted candidates, he was a former soldier, having served in the 20th Regiment. He was then Deputy Chief Constable of the Somersetshire Constabulary from its formation in 1856 to his appointment to Shropshire in 1859 at the age of 41. The historic photograph was salvaged by Mr Quinton in the turmoil as the police quit the old county police headquarters in Swan Hill, Shrewsbury, to move to Monkmoor. âI think it was in about 1972, and I was the training sergeant, in charge of all the cadets and probationers for the Shrewsbury and Wellington divisions. âWe had a lot of sorting out to do, deciding what should be taken and what could be disposed of. There were whole cellars to be cleaned out. âT

According to the caption one of the officers is Captain Crampton, who was elected Shropshire Chief Constable in March 1859 and served to 1864. Perhaps the photo was taken for posterity when he took up the post.

Captain Crampton was from Glastonbury. Like all the shortlisted candidates, he was a former soldier, having served in the 20th Regiment. He was then Deputy Chief Constable of the Somersetshire Constabulary from its formation in 1856 to his appointment to Shropshire at the age of 41.