Take a look at historic 19th century photos that capture old-style Shropshire policing by officers with stovepipe hats

Because these photos capture the days of old-time policing in the county.
One, showing members of Shropshire County Constabulary, dates from 1859 and must be one of the earliest pictures of the long-defunct force, while the other was taken on June 14, 1900, as the cyclist corps of the county police posed for the camera in St Chad's Terrace, Shrewsbury.
As you can see, back in 1859 stovepipe hats were the order of the day.
According to the caption one of the officers is Captain Crampton, who was elected Shropshire Chief Constable in March 1859 and served to 1864. Perhaps the photo was taken for posterity when he took up the post.
Captain Crampton was from Glastonbury. Like all the shortlisted candidates, he was a former soldier, having served in the 20th Regiment. He was then Deputy Chief Constable of the Somersetshire Constabulary from its formation in 1856 to his appointment to Shropshire at the age of 41.