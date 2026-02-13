Next month will see the 40th anniversary of the demolition of Ludlow Town Hall, so let’s remember a landmark building which was loathed by some and loved by rather fewer.

And if you’re old enough to recall it, but our old picture isn’t quite as you remember it, then there is a reason. Because while it does indeed show Ludlow Town Hall, it is the one which stood before it was replaced by the late Victorian structure which was such a feature of the town.

Today there is just empty space where it once stood in Castle Square.

But before going into that, there’s news about the building on the left, which the sign tells us is the George Hotel, run at the time of the photo by one E Butcher. The George pub, a building listed Grade II for its historical and architectural interest, closed last July when its parent company went into administration. Happily a new chapter has begun, as on January 28 a cafe bar called Pietro Lounge opened there.

The photo is a postcard which was loaned to us by Bridgnorth postcard collector Ray Farlow and written in pencil on the back by an unknown person is the note: “Old Town Hall. I think Mr Tyrrell (Town Clerk) in the white bowler.”

While there is no date, various sources say the old town hall was demolished in 1887, so obviously it can’t be any later than that, and we can tell it is an early photo as the long exposure time has reduced some people to a blur.

Its replacement is invariably said to have been built in 1887, and indeed carried a legend on the building declaring “Erected 1887.” It was strange then that when it was demolished in 1986 a time capsule was found under the foundation stone with a copy of the Ludlow Advertiser inside dated September 15, 1888.

A conjectural explanation is that, as the new town hall was intended to commemorate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria of 1887, that date was trumpeted on the building, even though it appears not to have been built until the following year. The lead box also contained four 1887 Jubilee coins and an advertisement for a football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ludlow.

According to the late Ludlow historian David Lloyd it was likely that the first market hall on the site was built in the mid-16th century, probably a single storey structure. Then it was rebuilt in 1702, with a covered market below and an assembly room and council chamber above, being demolished in 1887 to make way for the new building, which was opened on October 17, 1889.

The new town hall had vocal critics who felt it was ugly and an eyesore on a fine townscape.

By the 1980s its condition had deteriorated and after an alarming report by structural engineers warned of potential collapse work began on March 10, 1986, to remove the roof and top floor - taking down the rest would need the permission of the Environment Secretary. However, on March 20 councillors gave the go ahead for the complete demolition following experts’ reports that there was no possibility of safely retaining the ground floor market hall.

Having few friends the replacement Victorian building was razed to the ground with little local opposition. This picture of demolition work in progress on Ludlow Town Hall was taken on March 20, 1986.

And so, with what seemed indecent haste, the entire building was razed to the ground. Developers were interested in the site, but public opinion was that the area should be left as open space.