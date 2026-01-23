Wolverhampton school's cruise on a former troopship was an educational trip of a lifetime

"I can remember a lot being seasick - I was myself," said Jane, who is these days Mrs Jane Fellows.

"I don't know whether it put me off or whether it was just not for me. The only other cruise I've been on was from Cyprus to Egypt about 30 years ago. I was still seasick then."

The Star's recent feature about the SS Nevasa, which gave school cruises to thousands of youngsters in the 1960s and early 1970s, brought back many memories.

Children all or mostly from Parkfield School, Wolverhampton, on the deck of SS Nevasa.

"I was a pupil on board the SS Nevasa cruise 198 from Parkfield School, Wolverhampton," said Jane, who lived back then in Miller Crescent, Coseley, and lives now in Grange Lane, Kingswinford.

"We departed on September 27, 1970, and visited Lisbon, Casablanca, Madeira and Tenerife. At 14-years-old it was a journey of a lifetime which led to a lust for travelling for the next 56 years, and I have no intentions to stop.

"I won the Captain's essay prize for writing about 'My first week on the cruise ship' and have treasured the book I won all my life."