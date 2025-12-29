He's only gone and done it again. Ray Farlow has made another album. And like his previous albums, it is packed full of sure-fire hits.

Ray is an epic postcard collector from Bridgnorth who has contributed to the Shropshire Star for years, sharing his fascinating images of the county from yesteryear with our readers.

Postcards were like the emails of their day, quick to write, quick to arrive thanks to a rapid postal service, and with an "attachment" in the form of a picture.

Running to thousands of postcards, Ray must have one of the biggest collections, if not the biggest, in the county, compiled over decades.

He used to get them mainly from postcard fairs, but since Covid things have changed, and he now chiefly gets them online.

His latest album spans Shropshire but is heavily weighted towards the communities which make up present-day Telford. So, with thanks to Ray, let's take a dip in to enjoy just a tiny selection.

One of them takes us back to a national coal strike, during which people resorted to hunting for their own coal, digging in old spoil mounds and so on. It carries the contemporary caption "Coal getting, Lodge Furness (obviously a spelling mistake for Lodge Furnaces), St Georges, Salop, during the coal strike, March 1912." The strike in support of a minimum wage was called on March 1 and ended on April 6.

To Wellington next, where we can celebrate a new artesian well, with a depth of 245ft. As with many of the old postcards, there is no date, but it looks to be from the first few years of the 20th century. We don't know the exact location in Wellington either. Incidentally an artesian well is one that doesn't require a pump to bring water to the surface.

Where in Wellington was this artesian well?

More luck with the postcard showing a mock aeroplane at Jackfield, as this event was written up in the contemporary Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News of Saturday, July 30, 1910, having been held the previous Saturday.

The report said it was the annual parade and children’s treat, and the children’s sports were a new departure which was a great success. Hundreds of people turned out to see the procession, which included "a good representation of an aeroplane, which was a feature of the procession. It was called ‘The Boat Inn Highflyer’ and was managed by Messrs H Evans, A Harrington, J Morgan, R Harper, and W Taylor.”

A mock aeroplane at Jackfield sports day in July 1910.

As you can see the mock plane had some humorous messages, including "It is requested that pupils insure themselves before ascending as they may never have another opportunity," and "Passenger trips daily, weather permitting. For fares apply to Jackfield Aero Club. No free drinks given."

Lastly to Snedshill where the postcard caption reads "Last of 59 old houses & schools at Snedshill, taken down by Councillor T P Hughes."

That's a really big clearance, so why did they do it, and when? What we can say is there's a cross below the man standing on the ground, left, surely marking out Councillor Hughes.

The final stages of a mass demolition of houses in Snedshill.

The census in 1911, which must be close to the date of the picture, has a Thomas Pointon Hughes living at Snedshill, whose occupation is given as "iron worker, keeper blast furnaces."

It's conjecture, but if he's the same Mr Hughes as in the picture, perhaps the clearance was connected in some way with the Priorslee furnaces which were in the area opposite today's Wickes and Aldi stores in Snedshill - making room for an expansion of the works maybe?