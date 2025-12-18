A new radio station is being launched which will serve Telford and its surrounding area.

The team behind the station, which will also be heard over much of Shropshire, is aiming to start broadcasting early in the New Year.

TCMR has been given an Ofcom licence and the projected launch is on Monday, February 2, although whether that date is met will depend on some preparatory matters relating to the DAB multiplex for Telford and Shrewsbury - the digital method by which the station will be broadcast.

It will also be heard on smart speakers and online through the radio station’s website.

While the launch team is waiting for all the necessary preliminaries to be ironed out before unveiling full details of Telford's new radio station, it has revealed that it will be staffed by experienced broadcasters who have worked on the likes of Beacon Shropshire, Radio Caroline, Radio 2 and other stations in Shropshire, the West Midlands and Mid Wales.

TCMR will play music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s through to the best of the hits from the past 20 years or so, as well as album tracks from across the decades.

It will broadcast local news eight times a day and carry national and international news every hour on the hour.

The station name TCMR is taken from the company name, Telford Community Radio CIC ("Community Interest Company").

It will be broadcast from a DAB multiplex on The Wrekin. A multiplex is a grouping together of digital radio services, in contrast to traditional analogue radio services, which are broadcast from a transmitter using separate frequencies.

