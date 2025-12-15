A Telford author has used the backdrop of Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge for his tenth children's book.

"Oh, Oh No... the Boat," is the fifth book in the Barley's Biscuit series written by Roy Bradshaw from Madeley, all of which have Shropshire settings, and has been launched this month.

As with the others, it is an action-based problem-solving adventure.

“I have visited Blists Hill Victorian Town many times in the past, especially when my children were growing up, and have always imagined that the area would be a fabulous setting for a children’s book,” said Roy, who taught in the secondary and primary sectors, and also had an engineering career in industry.

“Being inspired by the wealth of activities and attractions going on in the VictorianTown, especially so the old-fashioned fairground, I thought there is easily a problem-solving story there.

“Two young sisters, having experienced many of the attractions, decide to have some fun on the giant boat swings. The one they choose has a faulty mechanism. Barley has to swing into action.

“Noticing the many activities happening at the fairground, Barley and his trusted nephew Basil need to be innovative to remedy the fault."

The book, which is aimed at five to eight-year-olds, is illustrated by Lisa Williams.

"Oh, Oh No… the Boat" is available now through his website www.roybradshaw.co.uk, and also Amazon, as well as various book stores like Waterstones.