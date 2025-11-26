I visited the sleepy Shropshire village in the shadow of the Wrekin, where developers are battling to build more homes

Cressage is small, tucked neatly away in the shadow of the Wrekin along the winding lanes between Shrewsbury, Wellington and Much Wenlock.

There's a charming contrast of old and new in the Severn-side village, with quaint cottages sat alongside modern homes.

Despite its tiny size, Cressage has a primary school, providing the term-time home to around 130 pupils, as well as a church, village hall, social club, medical practice and local shop.

Pics around Cressage, for the Love Your Neighbourhood feature.

It could have been the weather (cold, damp, windy) but it was remarkably quiet when I swung by on Monday afternoon, with many of the residential streets entirely devoid of people.

Luckily, the shop was open for business, providing me with few minutes shelter from the cold and an opportunity to pester someone who knew more about the place than I.

"It's a lovely village - quiet," said shop worker, Amanda Evans, who only began working behind the counter four months ago.