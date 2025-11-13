Wolverhampton retro: 24 fascinating photos that capture Wolverhampton’s market life in the 1970s - see how many you remember

From fresh produce and household essentials to clothes and cosmetics, Wolverhampton’s markets were the go-to shopping destination of the 1970s.

These images offer a nostalgic look back at the people and stalls that brought Wolverhampton’s markets to life.

Wolverhampton Market. Gordon Potts senior and his wife Florence at their carpet stall, J Potts & Son, in the 1970s

Retail Market, School Street/Salop Street. A children's clothes stall owned by Mr W. J. Legge. The stall is called 'Kinder' Mart. There is a good view of the stall which has a lot of goods on show in October 1971

Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton. This photograph taken in April 1970, is looking in through the market hall entrance with a good view of the decorated wrought iron gates. Francis Nicholls Ltd. signs are clearly visible, with stacked up produce and the rear of a trailer.

Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton. April 1970. Because Wolverhampton Corporation was not opening the gates until five hours after the produce was delivered, the items were being stolen, trodden, fouled by dogs and gnawed by rodents. The photograph shows the car park by the market with boxes of produce stacked up, and St Peter's Church in the background

Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street. Another view of the produce left for traders before the market opened in April 1970

Retail Market, School Street/Salop Street. Russell's Footwear Ltd had been in the market since it opened in 1960. October 1971