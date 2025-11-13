Shropshire Star
Wolverhampton retro: 24 fascinating photos that capture Wolverhampton’s market life in the 1970s - see how many you remember

Our markets have always been more than a place to shop — they're a meeting point, a community, and a tradition woven into our city’s rich history.

By Tania Taylor
Published
24 fascinating photos that capture Wolverhampton’s market life in the 1970s

From fresh produce and household essentials to clothes and cosmetics, Wolverhampton’s markets were the go-to shopping destination of the 1970s. 

These images offer a nostalgic look back at the people and stalls that brought Wolverhampton’s markets to life.

Gordon Potts senior and his wife Florence at their stall in the 1970s.
Retail Market, School Street/Salop Street. A children's clothes stall owned by Mr W. J. Legge. The stall is called 'Kinder' Mart. There is a good view of the stall which has a lot of goods on show in October 1971
Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton. This photograph taken in April 1970, is looking in through the market hall entrance with a good view of the decorated wrought iron gates. Francis Nicholls Ltd. signs are clearly visible, with stacked up produce and the rear of a trailer.
Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton. April 1970. Because Wolverhampton Corporation was not opening the gates until five hours after the produce was delivered, the items were being stolen, trodden, fouled by dogs and gnawed by rodents. The photograph shows the car park by the market with boxes of produce stacked up, and St Peter's Church in the background
Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton. Additional Information: Because Wolverhampton Corporation was not opening the gates until five hours after the produce was delivered, the items were being stolen, trodden, fouled by dogs and gnawed by rodents. Francis Nicholls is mentioned and Fred Willards and Bob Campbell are quoted
Wholesale Market, Wulfruna Street. Another view of the produce left for traders before the market opened in April 1970
Retail Market, School Street/Salop Street. Russell's Footwear Ltd had been in the market since it opened in 1960. October 1971
Retail Market, School Street/Salop Street. "Charlie's" wallpaper stall that was taken over by Michael Cartwright. The photograph is looking down Sixth Avenue at the market. October 1971
