Wolverhampton retro: 24 fascinating photos that capture Wolverhampton’s market life in the 1970s - see how many you remember
Our markets have always been more than a place to shop — they're a meeting point, a community, and a tradition woven into our city’s rich history.
By Tania Taylor
Published
From fresh produce and household essentials to clothes and cosmetics, Wolverhampton’s markets were the go-to shopping destination of the 1970s.
These images offer a nostalgic look back at the people and stalls that brought Wolverhampton’s markets to life.