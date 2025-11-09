26 powerful wartime pictures showing the human side of Midlands servicemen over the decades

They say a picture is worth a thousand words - and nowhere is that truer than in wartime photography.

From battlefields abroad to training grounds at home, these powerful images from the archives capture soldiers through the years — in service, in training, and in moments of camaraderie that reveal the human side of military life.

They remind us that beyond the front lines were friendships, resilience, and stories that continue to shape our understanding of war and those who lived through it.

Ludlow soldier Private Sampson Webb, of the 3rd Foot Guards, is on the right of this photo taken in June 1880 of the five surviving soldiers of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in the courtyard of Chelsea Hospital. He was wounded in the leg and shoulder at the battle. He died on April 14, 1881. He was pictured at the hospital along with four other survivors of the Battle of Waterloo. The picture is used in a book by Paul Ridgley called 'Shropshire soldiers of the Peninsular War and Waterloo.'

This is thought to show Shropshire World War One soldier Walter Williams as a patient at the clearing station at Corbie. Walter is third from the right and had been wounded. The banner at the top says 'The Lawrence Colby Memorial Room, 1915'. This is one of a series of pictures shared by Mike Williams of Wem, who has written a book about his uncle, Walter Williams, who was a Great War soldier. Walter grew up at Crin Cottage in the hamlet of Kenstone, near Hodnet. Later he lived at Weston-under-Redcastle. Walter died in 1996 aged 98. He was wounded at least twice, once by mortar fire and severely when hit by machinegun fire from an enemy aircraft during an attack on the Canal du Nord in the dying months of the war

The picture was supplied by Mrs Sarah Coates, of St Georges, Telford, whose grandfather Albert Wynn served in the 4th Battalion King's Shropshire Light Infantry. He was from Shrewsbury and was born on July 21, 1893. This picture may have been taken in Hong Kong or the Far East, where he served in 1916

This picture relates to Captain Percy William Laverick, a soldier of the Great War, who was the maternal grandfather of David Bevan-Jones of Shrewsbury, who supplied the photo. It shows the then Lieutenant Laverick, holding an item and standing behind an easel. The caption indicates that it's an informal presentation (but not clear of what). David's grandfather, who was known as Billy, came from London. He was injured in 1917 and won the Military Cross in 1918

3rd North Midland Royal Army Medical Corps, November 1914