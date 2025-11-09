26 powerful wartime pictures showing the human side of Midlands servicemen over the decades
As communities gather to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, we reflect on some of the courageous individuals who have fought for freedom throughout the decades.
By Tania Taylor
Published
They say a picture is worth a thousand words - and nowhere is that truer than in wartime photography.
From battlefields abroad to training grounds at home, these powerful images from the archives capture soldiers through the years — in service, in training, and in moments of camaraderie that reveal the human side of military life.
They remind us that beyond the front lines were friendships, resilience, and stories that continue to shape our understanding of war and those who lived through it.