'I left my job as a beauty therapist and retrained as a chocolatier and now sell sweet treats from my Shrewsbury kitchen to customers across the UK'

​She crafts a wide array of tempting treats from gooey cookies with tasty fillings and egg-free cookie dough that can be eaten straight from the pot to mouth-watering bars of Belgian chocolate.

Her business, Chezzanna Choc n Bakes, supplies cafes and coffee shops in the Shrewsbury area and also sells directly to customers through its website.

A career change led Anna into the world of chocolate-making and baking around 11 years ago.

“I was a hair and beauty therapist for many years but I wanted to do something completely different.

“I decided to train as a chocolatier, as you do, and went to the Callebaut Chocolate Academy in Banbury,” says Anna, who spent time working with established chocolate companies in London.

Eager to hone her skills and widen her knowledge, Anna attended a course run by pastry chef and chocolatier Mark Tilling, winner of the UK Chocolate Master in 2007 and 2009; and winner of the first edition of Bake Off Crème de la Crème.

Anna sells a wide range of cookies and cookie dough

“I also started to dabble in sugar craft and cakes. I wanted to get as much experience as possible so I worked at the famous Betty’s Tearoom in Harrogate.

“I also went to Brittany, France, for a week to receive one-to-one training from an experienced pastry chef,” explains Anna.

The name for her business comes from her childhood nickname.

“When I was little, my sister used to call me cherub and then as I got older, she shortened it to Chezz,” she says.

The 41-year-old works with high quality Belgian chocolate and infuses it with natural flavours.

Her range of 100g chocolate bars includes chilli and passionfruit; cappuccino white chocolate; and raspberry dark chocolate.

Anna also offers handmade truffles for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, which are decorated with edible cocoa butter art.

“Chocolate making can be difficult because you have to heat the chocolate up to a certain temperature and then cool it down so you get the professional snap and shininess.

“It’s quite scientific in a way,” she explains.

Anna works with high quality Belgian chocolate

Her baked goods range includes cookies, brownies and cookie pies, and she also offers rocky road and baked doughnuts with a cinnamon sugar and dipping sauces.

“I make my cookies big and chunky, they’re about the size of a crumpet, and I like to give them quirky names,” says Anna.

Cookie flavours include Cherry on Top Bakewell; Cheeky Caramel; Kinder a Lovely Cookie; Behold the Biscoff!; Rippling of Raspberry; Who Me? I'm Gluten Free; Oh Oreo; Thanks a Latte; and Mint to Be.

Anna, who opened her Chezzanna Choc n Bakes kitchen at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park around five years ago, decided to combine her knowledge of chocolate and baking to start making cookie dough, which has proven a huge draw.

“My cookie dough is made with a specialised heat-treated flour and is egg-free, so is very safe to eat straight from the pot or the slice.

“My cookie dough is not made for baking, just eat it how it is, grab a spoon and dig in,” she explains.

As with her cookies, she has given her 150g cookie dough pots eye-catching names such as Brownie Points; Dough-Cha-know; Biscoff I’m Happy; and Dough You Forget About Me. Everything is made fresh to order and then posted to customers’ homes.

She likes to give her creations eye-catching names

“I’ve sent orders all over the country from Inverness to London,” says Anna, who bakes during the week and attends events such as wedding fairs, food festivals and fetes at the weekends.

“I always include a handwritten note to thank them for their order. My business wouldn’t be here without my customers.”

Orders can also be picked up from Anna’s kitchen in Shrewsbury, if customers live nearby.

Anna’s other speciality is celebration and wedding cakes, which enables her to make attractive designs with sugarcraft.

“I make all the flowers for the wedding cakes myself. I’ve always been creative.

“When I was working in hair and beauty, I got to be creative with nail art and now I get to be creative with sugarcraft and cocoa butter art,” she explains.

Helping people to mark important milestones is very rewarding for Anna. “It’s nice to be able to make something for somebody’s special day,” she says.

The self-taught baker loves bringing her ideas to life and coming up with new names for her creations.

“I can be walking around town and I’ll suddenly have an idea for a new cookie flavour.

“Some of them don’t work, but some of them work really well,” says Anna.

She loves receiving feedback from her customers and says hearing and reading positive comments about her work always makes her day.

“I do a little happy dance. It means the world to me,” says Anna.

For more information, visit www.chezzannachocnbakes.co.uk or email Anna hello@chezzannachocolate.co.uk

Chezzanna Choc n Bakes can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.