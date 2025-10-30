Shropshire Spitfire project approaches the finish line

The Shropshire Spitfire will be auctioned next year to raise much-needed money for the Severn Hospice located in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

The first target, however, is to get the restored car ready for a guest appearance at the Classic Car Show at the NEC in Birmingham in November.

The eye-catching Triumph Spitfire Mark 2, with its original hard ‘bubble’ top, was an 18th birthday gift for Karen Miller from her late father, Bob Dyke, from Shrewsbury, in 1984.

Sadly, Karen never felt comfortable driving the car because of the gearbox’s ‘double clutching’ gear changing technique, so Triumph enthusiast Bob decided to keep it in his garage to restore.

Fate intervened, however, when Bob died of cancer at the hospice, leaving Karen to decide what to do with the car. She contacted David Embery just a couple of weeks after he had formed the Triumph Sports Six Club (TSSC) Shropshire Area Group and a charitable project was launched to take over the restoration.

David Embery

Over the years, countless people have volunteered their expertise, time and sponsorship to support the often challenging project. The mission from the start has not only been to restore the Triumph Spitfire to its former glory, but also to support the Severn Hospice.

The hospice has touched the lives of thousands of people across Shropshire and Mid Wales, including Shropshire TSSC members’ families, and continues to be there for patients and their families when they most need care and support.

“Karen asked our group if we could help her do something with the Spitfire because she knew that her father loved the car,” explained David.

“We agreed that it would be fantastic if lots of people could enjoy the Spitfire, respect Karen’s father’s memory and, at the same time, do something charitable for the hospice that had cared for not only him but also so many others.”

Most of the car body has been replaced due to rust and the engine re-bored, re-ground and rebuilt. The drive train, chassis, brakes and other parts have all been refurbished thanks to generous sponsors.

The restoration was boosted in October 2020 when an early Triumph Spitfire body was discovered in a pig pen in the middle of a field in Reading and purchased.

Steve Willacy

“Incredibly, the body had survived better than many cherished classic cars that are regularly garaged!” explained David.

Progress gathered pace last year and the car has recently been repainted in its original ‘Signal Red’.

TD Fitchett in Oakengates, Telford, project stalwarts and renowned Triumph parts and knowledge specialists, have played an invaluable role in the restoration project.

Current work is focused on cleaning the engine and running gear to match the high standard of the bodywork and the seats, electrics and trims are being fitted.

The aim is for the Spitfire to be sold next spring either at The Restoration Show at the NEC or Mathewsons Classic Car Auctions, near Pickering, with proceeds going to the hospice.

The auctioneers are well known for the series ‘Bangers & Cash’ on ‘U&Yesterday’ TV channel and the Spitfire will hopefully feature on the next series.

Karen Miller with the restoration team

Karen said: “My dad would be so pleased and proud of what the club has achieved.

“He would have loved to have been a part of the club and would have thrived on their companionship and camaraderie.”

David, who estimates the project to have cost £7,000 to £8,000, added: “There won’t be another Shropshire Spitfire – it’s unique. It has taken us 15 years to get this far and, during that time, many of us have been touched by Severn Hospice in a number of ways.

“We want to do something for the hospice in return for what they did for our respective families.

“The Shropshire Spitfire has been the focus for our group since it was formed and it’s amazing how many car enthusiasts around the country have heard about it. It has gained its own personality.

“As a result of what we’ve learnt over the last 15 years, we have probably produced a better car now than if we had carried out a restoration within the first six months. It has been a big and very rewarding effort.

“Because of its uniqueness, I hope the Shropshire Spitfire will sell for around £20,000, but it would be brilliant if it sold for more.

“It would be fantastic if a wealthy person bought the car and then donated or loaned it to the hospice for the enjoyment of the patients and to raise further funds.

“Our sincere gratitude goes to all the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the restoration project.”

Tony Fitchett

Severn Hospice senior community fundraiser, Nicky Green, said: “It’s truly inspirational to realise how much heart, soul and sheer work hours has gone into this project and all with us in mind.

“The whole team’s been beavering away for years on this and I’m so excited for them to be almost at the chequered flag with it all.

“We are nothing without our supporters and everyone involved in this restoration is making a difference to families living with incurable illness.”

Earlier this year, a raffle raised around £2,200 and a quiz night at the Cock Hotel, Telford added a further £1,200 towards the project. Around £1,500 was also raised by selling the contents of Bob’s garage 15 years ago.

Donations can be made online at www.tssc-shropshire.co.uk/tssc-shropshire/shropshire_spitfire.asp.

Project sponsors are Newton Commercial, Coverdale Ltd, Polybush, Powder Coating Shropshire, Autosparks Ltd. Mike Papworth Triumph Parts, TD Fitchett Ltd. Classic & Vintage Dynamos Ltd, Andrew Turner, Linxdesign Internet Ltd and ARB.