Telford retro: 17 pictures to transport you back to 1978 in and around the Shropshire town - see who you recognise

It was the beginning of the Winter of Discontent, the year in which the first IVF baby was born, and The Undertones released their debut album featuring the classic punk track "Teenage Kicks".

By Tania Taylor
Here we take you back nearly half a century to 1978 with a nostalgic gallery taken from the Shropshire Star archives.

From famous faces, Telford's Super Saturday, a Dalek - even a Bassett Hound wearing ear defenders, these pictures will be sure to bring back memories - see who you recognise in these images:

January 1978 - the caption reads: 'Members of the Green Goddess Army team at Parsons Barracks, Donnington, Telford, relaxing after their stand-down from firefighting service. From the left are: Private Alan Harrison, Private Terry Viney, Private \Parsley\ Parsons, Private \Oscar\ Singh, Private John Simpson, Sergeant Trevor Bozie (sic), and Private John Overall.' There had been a nationwide strike by firefighters which ended on January 16
Demolition at Watling Street, Wellington, in January 1978. The caption reads: 'Demolition work in progress at Watling Street, Wellington. Buildings by Telford United Football Club are being pulled down to improve approaches to the club and the local amenities.' n demolition. Bucks Head football ground. Digger. The machine is operated by Anslow's of Telford and has the name Mustang on it, which may be the make. The picture was taken on January 23, 1978 and the print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. The photographer was Bill Bishton. Library code: Wellington nostalgia 2021.
January 1978 - 'Mrs Daphne Roberts, president of The Wrekin Teachers' Association, seen with pupils of the Alexander Fleming School in Telford, of which she is deputy head.'
New Road, Wrockwardine Wood, pictured on February 27, 1978. The photographer was Michael Hunt who has written on the back 'beehive back' or 'beehive ball' which must have some relevance to why it was taken
Oakengates - Beveley street scene on February 27, 1978. The picture was taken by Michael Hunt. The picture was used with the caption: 'Peace reigns at Beveley' which accompanied a story about the new Dawley to Donnington distributor road which told how the road building had caused disruption to the village but 'now residents are learning to live with the new way of life which has eliminated heavy traffic from their road which was used as a short cut to Oakengates from the A5 before the birth of the new road.'
