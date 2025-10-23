Telford retro: 17 pictures to transport you back to 1978 in and around the Shropshire town - see who you recognise

Here we take you back nearly half a century to 1978 with a nostalgic gallery taken from the Shropshire Star archives.

From famous faces, Telford's Super Saturday, a Dalek - even a Bassett Hound wearing ear defenders, these pictures will be sure to bring back memories - see who you recognise in these images:

January 1978 - the caption reads: 'Members of the Green Goddess Army team at Parsons Barracks, Donnington, Telford, relaxing after their stand-down from firefighting service. From the left are: Private Alan Harrison, Private Terry Viney, Private Parsley-Parsons, Private Oscar Singh, Private John Simpson, Sergeant Trevor Bozie (sic), and Private John Overall.' There had been a nationwide strike by firefighters which ended on January 16

Demolition at Watling Street, Wellington, in January 1978. The caption reads: 'Demolition work in progress at Watling Street, Wellington. Buildings by Telford United Football Club are being pulled down to improve approaches to the club and the local amenities.' n demolition. The machine is operated by Anslow's of Telford and has the name Mustang on it, which may be the make.

January 1978 - 'Mrs Daphne Roberts, president of The Wrekin Teachers' Association, seen with pupils of the Alexander Fleming School in Telford, of which she is deputy head.'

New Road, Wrockwardine Wood, pictured on February 27, 1978. The photographer was Michael Hunt who has written on the back 'beehive back' or 'beehive ball' which must have some relevance to why it was taken