How a Shropshire business owner went from mopping toilets to being king of the Castle

Today, Daryl Parry owns the business, writes Neil Thomas.

And a hugely successful business it is. In the three and a half decades since he first walked through the door, Daryl has played a large part in developing the club at Rowton into one of the region’s top health and fitness complexes.

He arrived in 1989 as an 18-year-old, there for paid work experience on the now defunct YTS (Youth Training Scheme).

His enthusiasm, appetite for hard work and winning personality were soon appreciated as an asset by joint owners Johnny Brydon and Tim Carter. He rose to become an immensely popular General Manager, a role he continued when a new owner, entrepreneur Jonathan Green, took over. Daryl’s upbeat demeanour, welcoming smile and dynamism helped the club to flourish, with membership rising from 1,500 to 2,500.

Then in 2020 Covid threatened to unravel all the hard work. Sports and leisure clubs closed, then faced tough restrictions on re-opening. It took immense skill and imagination to navigate a family-owned independent business – lacking the support network of rival fitness centre chains – through social distancing, mask wearing, checking members’ temperatures on arrival and continually ensuring equipment was disinfected.

Daryl rose to the challenge. Sure, some members left but the majority remained loyal and membership never dipped below 2,000. Daryl’s unwavering optimism did much to guide Castle Country Club through the leisure industry’s darkest days.

Daryl with former owner Johnny Brydon in the 1990s.

Then, as the world gradually emerged from the pandemic, Jonathan Green decided to sell up. Daryl barely hesitated. After 25 years as general manager, who knew the business better than he? He agreed a deal to buy out Jonathan and, in September 2022, he took over ownership.

It is quite an empire. Castle Country Club’s superb facilities include a state-of-the-art adult gym, three swimming pools, fully mirrored dance and exercise studio, badminton, squash and tennis courts, FitZone mini gym for children, spinning studio and an outdoor trim trail – a 400-metre winding track through tranquil woodland, with exercise equipment along the route. There is also a thermal spa, beauty salon and creche, plus a fully-licensed sports bar/café.

The club caters for a wide range of sporting and recreational interests including yoga, pilates, aqua aerobics, spinning, circuits, dance fit and total body workout.

There are swimming lessons for younger children, as well as badminton and tennis coaching for older children and teenagers, plus supervised gym sessions for 10 to 15-year-olds.

Jonathan invested massively to transform the facilities and in the past three years Daryl has built on his legacy with a series of upgrades, refurbishments and innovations.

One of the three swimming pools

For example, in 2023, the club introduced the Freemotion Fitness system based on Peleton, that’s all the rage in the USA but in its infancy here. At the time, Castle Country Club boasted only the third Freemotion gym in the entire UK.

Cycles, cross-trainers and running machines all have individual video screens and motion sensors offering a spectacular range of immersive exercise experiences.

It was part of a gleaming overhaul of the gym with a fresh look to the free-weights and resistance equipment area, with new kit and a more spacious design. A revamped spinning suite and mini gym represent a £100,000 investment.

There are 14 brand new bikes and a LED snap lighting system to enhance the atmosphere. Freemotion screens fitted to the bikes enable cyclists to join a wide range of virtual classes. The mini gym – known as the Fitzone – is aimed at younger members but can also be hired out for private use. There is a new incline trainer and improved treadmill.

“Fitzone is intended for members who are too young for the main gym and it helps to get them used to using the equipment so that they are ready to step up when they are old enough,” Daryl explains.

The club's state of the art gym

Last year, the club expanded its services with a new Wellbeing and Beauty Centre, which provides private face-to-face counselling, sports massage, rehabilitation from injury, and a beauty suite.

“It represents a holistic approach to our members’ wellbeing, both physical and mental,” Daryl explains.

Counsellor Dr Anna-Claire Walsh provides the counselling service, helping members aged 18-plus who are struggling with their emotional and mental wellbeing.

Sophie Anderson is sports therapist and is a graduate of Leeds Metropolitan University with a BSc (Hons) in Sports and Exercise Therapy. Molly Isted is the club’s sports masseuse, while for those suffering from injuries or niggles, physio Rachel Lindop can draw up bespoke rehabilitation plans including exercises and strength work to aid recovery. Castle Country Club also took over the successful Koalas beauty treatment salon, which had run independently at Rowton for many years.

“A healthy body and mind go hand-in-hand, which is why I felt the Health and Wellbeing Centre was such an important addition to our services,” Daryl adds.

With every month that passes, there seems to be an additional service, an upgrade here, a refurb there. For instance, a new sauna was recently installed in the thermal spa suite.There’s also a fresh look to the fully licensed sports bar and cafeteria with new flooring and wall decor. Experienced chef James Campbell has come in to oversee a revamped menu using locally sourced ingredients, including the introduction of high-quality Sunday roasts, which have proved hugely popular.

“Since I took over, I’ve made a point of listening to members to see what kind of things they would like to see here,” Daryl explains.

“Sometimes they can be small things that make a difference to people – for instance I’ve changed the range of beer in the bar, and reinstated Sky and TNT sports channels on the big TV screens we have in the bar and gym. My office door is always open to members, and I’ve had some excellent suggestions.”

Daryl in his office

“The changes we have made over the past three years represent a significant investment in the club’s future. In this case, it helps to be an independent club rather than part of a chain, as it gives us the flexibility to upgrade to the latest modern facilities smoothly and swiftly without having to worry about rolling it out across a number of centres.” An only child born into an army family, Daryl’s parents Ben and Di were often on overseas postings and, indeed, Ben was a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War. Sgt Parry survived uninjured the sinking of Sir Galahad on June 8 1982 in Bluff Cove, when 48 crew and soldiers died and many more were badly injured, most famous of whom was Welsh Guard Simon Weston.

His parents’ desire to give Daryl stability as they moved from post to post, meant he was educated as a boarder at independent schools Kingsland Grange Prep in Shrewsbury and Oswestry School. He learned to be self-sufficient and resourceful, as well as becoming an excellent swimmer, with hopes of an international career.

Family is paramount to Daryl. Wife Amanda and sons Dan, aged 26, Sam, 22, and 14-year-old Jack are all very much involved at Rowton.

“Amanda has worked here for 25 years, Sam works for me, Dan helps me a lot and Jack attends classes and enjoys the swimming pools, like I do,” says 53-year-old Daryl.

Di, now a widow after Ben’s death from cancer, joins them on holidays and often pops into Rowton.

In fact, a family-friendly atmosphere very much defines the club’s identity.

“Every age is catered for by our wide range of facilities and classes. At what other health and fitness club in the region can primary school youngsters and their great-grandparents be warmly welcomed and find something to do?

“Of course, we have plenty of single members too, of all ages, who love our friendly and informal approach.”

The experienced team of fully-qualified fitness coaches are always on hand to help with advice.

Daryl adds: “I’ve been with this team a long time and they have been absolutely brilliant.”

Instructors and coaches such as Daryl’s successor as General Manager Alex McMunn, Gym Manager Dan Sanders and Fitness Supervisor Adrian Richards have been at the club for many years and provide a level of continuity that members value.

For many years Daryl was a First Responder, supporting the ambulance and paramedic services at medical emergencies, often as first on the scene. Though he has now retired from frontline duty, he still contributes as a fully-qualified First Aid instructor.

He reflects: “Family and Castle Country Club don’t give me much spare time but I was determined to put something back into society and try to make a difference.”

As he surveys the impressive leisure facilities of which he is at the helm, Daryl reflects on how, in just three years, he has put his own stamp on the club. “I wanted to demonstrate to members that we are always striving to improve things.”

Membership on Daryl’s watch has risen from 2,000 in the post-Covid days to 4,500 today. Quite a success story. Then, so is Daryl’s personal journey.

A smile flickers as he recounts his very first day at Castle Country Club. Long-time club member Charlie Hart – father of star goalkeeper Joe – was working as a salesman at the time and arrived to demonstrate some new equipment to Johnny Brydon.

“Charlie said to Johnny ‘who’s he?’. Johnny replied ‘he’s the new YTS’. Charlie asked with a smile ‘how long’s he going to last, then?’ Johnny answered ‘I give him a fortnight’.”

Daryl laughs at the memory, adding: “Here we are, 36 years on . . .”