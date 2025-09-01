ATTENTION MARK DREW 1950 FEATURE FOR SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Settle down, turn off the wireless, light up a cigarette, and let's talk about what things were like 75 years ago when the Shropshire Magazine was launched.

But it will help us better understand if we first put ourselves in the shoes of the Salopians of 1950. And yes, everybody smoked back then. Well, not literally everybody, obviously.

Whatever else divided them ­- like class, for instance - all adults had had the recent shared experience of living through a major war, which continued to cast its shadow on a population which was used to going without, but as the post-war austerity began to ease was daring to hope for better times which, as it happened, were just around the corner.

Today's basics were luxuries. Many folk in the county, particularly in rural areas, were without indoor lavatories or bathrooms, or even electricity and running water. In a few communities they still used a village pump.

Rationing was still a feature of life, although some aspects were being lifted. Petrol rationing ended in 1950, but it was another three years before eggs, sweets, cream and sugar were off ration, and not until 1954 that all rationing was over.

There were no teenagers as the concept hadn't been invented yet, single motherhood was frowned upon or pitied - there was a home for unmarried mothers in Horsehay which didn't close until the end of 1969 - and those women who didn't stay at home as "housewives" had a limited range of job opportunities in which their pay would be significantly lower than that of men.

Shrewsbury Housewives Association members in Barker Street, Shrewsbury, in May 1950, protesting against the high price of fresh vegetables and fruit charged by grocers. They were holding a week's boycott to try to force prices down.

Here's a flavour of those times...

HOUSING: In the wake of the Second World War there was a major housing crisis. Many young couples had no choice but to live with their parents, in caravans, or even as squatters in some of the disused military huts in places like Atcham. Slums abounded. A huge programme of council house building was launched and prefabricated homes were erected. The prefabs were not intended to be permanent, but some survive to this day, such as in Station Road, Madeley.

Although they were meant as a temporary solution to the post-war housing crisis, some prefabs, like these built in Madeley, are still standing today.

DISEASE: It was Shropshire's worst year for deaths from polio, also known as infantile paralysis, which was a greatly feared disease which cruelly particularly affected the very young. The 11 deaths in 1950 do not tell the full story, as for every person who died, others were left with disability. A vaccine which turned the tide first arrived in Shropshire in 1956. Another feared disease was tuberculosis, for which rest and fresh air were front line treatments. The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Gobowen would wheel patients' beds outside into the open air, and there was a sanatorium at Shirlett, near Broseley.

ENTERTAINMENT: Live theatre, the flicks and even, for the first time in Shropshire, the chance to watch the new-fangled telly (in the highly unlikely event that you actually had a set). Even small towns could boast their own cinema - Broseley had the Elite, Madeley had the West End, Newport had the Picture House, and so on. Television had only just become available in Shropshire thanks to the opening of the Sutton Coldfield transmitter on December 17, 1949, although it was not until the Coronation in 1953 that TV started to take off.

The first television sets arrive in Shrewsbury.

SMOKE: Your workplace would be wrapped in the blue haze of cigarette smoke. Ditto pubs, of which there were a massive amount compared to today. Ditto the cinema, shops, restaurants... Smoke of some sort was everywhere. This was the age in which coal was king, heating homes and fuelling Shropshire's foundries and industries which pumped choking fumes into the atmosphere through chimneys which were familiar features of the county's townscapes.

Count the chimneys... Priorslee Furnaces, upper left, with Snedshill Brickworks in the foreground, about 75 years ago.

MOTORING: It took a while for the civilian car industry to get going again after the war which meant there were a lot of pre-war bangers about. Gradually a new generation of motors emerged, some of which were to become enduring classics. The Morris Minor and the Land Rover were both launched in 1948. Although there were foreign cars on the road, overwhelmingly motorists were at the wheel of British motors.

These cars outside the Long Mynd Hotel, Church Stretton, in about 1950 are from left an Austin 16 registered in 1948, a Morris Oxford registered in May 1949, a Hillman Minx, and an Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire registered in October 1948.

SPORT: All hail Shrewsbury Town, who in June were admitted to the Football League, joining the Third Division (Northern Section) following a successful "election campaign" in which they sent a brochure to all league clubs. Their first league home game was on August 21, a local derby against Wrexham, which attracted a then record crowd of 16,070 to the Gay Meadow, with perhaps 2,000 more shut out of the ground. Town won 2-1.

The Shrewsbury Town team which played in the club's first Football League game at the Gay Meadow against Wrexham in 1950.

GENERAL ELECTION: It was on February 23 and back then there were four Shropshire constituencies (it became five in 1997). The Tories held Shrewsbury (John Holt), Ludlow (Lt Col Uvedale "Streak" Corbett), and Oswestry (David Ormsby-Gore), and Labour held The Wrekin (Ivor Thomas). No change then locally, nor nationally, as Clement Attlee's Labour government was returned with a much reduced majority.

CRIME: On September 6, Mrs Jane Edge, the 74-year-old licensee of the Queens Head, Ketley Sands, was murdered. A 40-year-old drifter called Frank Griffin was executed for the crime on January 4, 1951. He was the first person executed at Shrewsbury since 1923 and, as things turned out, one of the last.

KEY LOCAL EVENTS OF 1950: An explosion at the Ironbridge Metal Company, Madeley Wood, on May 12, made national headlines. Two people died and the fire, involving aluminium foil, took days to put out. Seven part-time firefighters were injured and one of them fought a groundbreaking battle for compensation.

Firefighters amid the rubble after the Ironbridge Metal Company explosion.

October 15 saw the county given the honour of holding the provincial premiere of the Hollywood movie Gone To Earth at Shrewsbury’s Granada Cinema. The film, starring Jennifer Jones, had been partly filmed in Shropshire in 1949 with many locals as extras.

The programme from the charity provincial film premiere of the movie Gone To Earth at the Granada cinema, Shrewsbury on October 15, 1950.

In Bridgnorth there was a week of pageantry in April marking the conferring on RAF Bridgnorth, a recruit training camp on the doorstep, the Freedom of the town.

Sign here please... The commanding officer of RAF Bridgnorth puts quill to paper during the ceremony conferring the Freedom of Entry to Bridgnorth to RAF Bridgnorth.

What else? February 9 saw new electric lighting switched on at Stirchley Methodist Church, replacing oil lamps used for 109 years, while on the 27th of that month a new Shrewsbury bus station opened adjoining old St Chad’s School. In the spring the River Tern at Longdon-on-Tern was diverted to quicken its flow, while on March 25 Overley Hall, near Wellington, opened as a Sunshine Home Nursery School for blind children.

A 17th century block of three thatched cottages at Norton crossroads, near Shrewsbury, was gutted by fire on April 9, while there was tragedy when, during the King's Cup air race on June 17, a plane crashed near Newport, killing the pilot.

Two pictures which tell a sad story. The first shows an aircraft piloted by William Henry Moss about to take off from Pendeford in the 1950 King's Cup air race, and the second shows the wreckage of the aircraft when it fatally crashed at the Woodcote turn, near Newport, 55 minutes later.

Poor Whitchurch had an outbreak of dysentery in the autumn, and on October 12 the Iron Bridge was declared free of toll after the official handing over of the bridge by the Ironbridge Trust to Salop County Council.

War came again with the outbreak in June of the Korean War, and men of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry were destined to be sent to fight, being deployed to Korea in 1951. By the end of the conflict 63 soldiers from the regiment had given their lives.

We might as well round things off with an earthquake. On December 23 there were severe earth tremors in parts of Mid Wales and Newcastle-on-Clun during which people were awakened by a sound "like an express train."