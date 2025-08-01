The name's not quite the same, but Downton Castle near Ludlow could boast some tales which would make great storylines for its fictional near namesake Downton Abbey.

Financial troubles, rows with staff, bitter court cases, family rifts, and the twists and turns involved in running a big estate were all part of aristocratic life at the real Downton.

And while the television show centred on the lives of the Crawley family, headed by Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, the principal characters at Downton Castle were Andrew Johnes Rouse Boughton Knight - who, despite his lifelong public service and good works for the community, never got a title or honour - and his son, Andy.

The story of the family at Downton Castle, which is west of Ludlow and not to be confused with Downton Hall, which is north east of Ludlow, is told by Barney Rolfe-Smith in a new book.

Author Barney Rolfe-Smith

It is titled "The Knight Family of Downton Castle" and covers the period 1852 to 1926. It is a second volume to complement a first volume written in 2020 which covered the period 1698 to 1852.

It begins during a period in which the castle - it's not actually a real castle, more a grand house - was being remodelled and it is not long before Andrew Rouse Boughton, who in 1857 adds Knight to his name, takes up occupation.

ARBK, as Barney calls him, is appointed High Sheriff for Herefordshire ­- the Downton Castle estate straddles the Shropshire and Herefordshire border - in 1860, and will be the local squire and a prominent public figure for many decades, while the castle will be a centre of social activities among the upper classes, including balls and dances.

There are various curious side stories and bit part players, like John Knight of Henley Hall, who was at best eccentric, but possibly mad, and would have German bands play in front of the hall while making his servants dance to the music.

In 1886 Andy gained unwanted newspaper attention when he went on a bear hunt in India and shot dead one of the beaters. He claimed it must have been a ricochet.

ARBK died in 1909, leaving son Andy to inherit the estate, who got to business by sacking his agent, sacking the gamekeeper, and sacking his chauffeur and accusing him of theft, but having to back down when the chauffeur sued him.

Faced with big bills, Andy sought to flog some paintings from the family collection, including Rembrandts, but this was not attended by success.

In moaning letters he complained about not liking Downton, and floated the prospect of renting it to a "Yankee."

The castle in May 1970 with Edward Lennox, and his sister Arabella, who lived there at the time, picking daffodils.

The Great War brought tragedy with the death on The Somme of his nephew, Greville. In 1919 the Downton estate was dramatically reduced in a big sale which yielded £65,275.

Andy's wife Helen died in 1926, and Barney uses this date as a convenient point to end the volume. Andy soon moved out of Downton Castle into nearby Stonebrook House.

"Apart from some staff, Downton Castle remained unoccupied until his death in 1947," Barney says.

Barney himself lived at Stonebrook House for 21 years. His book is available from the Castle Bookshop at Ludlow and his website www.stonebrookpublishing.co.uk