"I started a vintage fashion business in Telford and sell to customers around the world"

Her online boutique, Ascensio Vintage, specialises in high-end pre-loved designer clothing and accessories.

Having previously worked in hospitality, customer service and sales, Sian, who lives in Telford, was determined to pursue her dream of running her own business.

She launched the boutique in early 2022 and sources rare and vintage designer pieces from across the world.

Sian is particularly interested in the history and craftsmanship of iconic fashion brands.

“I curate pre-loved designer items from brands like Chanel, Dior, and YSL, offering an eco-conscious alternative to fast fashion while honouring their iconic heritage. Each piece blends heritage with timeless style.

“My customers, from local Shropshire residents to global collectors and fashion editors, cherish the exclusivity and environmental benefits of vintage along with the history of the iconic brands that have shaped the styles that trickle down to the high street consumer,” says Sian.

Sian enjoys sourcing new stock and researching the history of vintage pieces

Vintage items are typically considered to be at least 20 years old. Constantly adding to her inventory, Sian sources many of her pieces from estate sales, auctions and vintage shops.

“A lot of people reach out to me to sell items through consignment or sell directly to me – people who have big collections and want to make space in their wardrobe or people who have inherited items and want to sell them,” says Sian. She also travels to mainland Europe several times of year to find interesting items for her boutique.

When sourcing stock, she looks for pieces that stand out from the crowd.

“I look for anything that stands out to me, what catches my eye, what’s really beautiful and what’s really unique.

“I try to save runway pieces because I’m interested in the history of the brand. I find photos and videos online from the runway,” explains Sian.

Prices range from under £50 up to £2,000 for a 2004 Chanel suit. “I try to keep the prices as fair as possible,” says Sian.

“I try to have something for everyone whether it’s someone who wants to have a staple vintage piece or somebody with a serious interest in collecting fashion history,” she explains.

Sian specialises in high-end vintage designer clothing and accessories.

Her curated collection has attracted customers from countries around the world including the USA and Italy.

“The first sale through my website was a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes which were quite rare. The man who bought them was a fashion illustrator from Milan,” recalls Sian.

There has been a surge in the popularity of vintage clothing in recent years with buyers looking for more environmentally-friendly options when refreshing their wardrobe.

“I have noticed that in Shropshire, there has been a high increase of vintage shops and boutiques popping up in the area.

“This is reflecting the national feeling that, with rising costs and lower production quality in high street and online brands, we should collectively be moving away from the idea that clothes are disposable trends that we buy from ethically questionable stores, an idea that only flourished since the e-commerce boom in the mid 2010s,” says Sian.

Growing her own business is so far proving to be a rewarding experience.

“I really enjoy it because I’m my own boss and I’m doing something I’m genuinely interested in.”

Sian is available for styling requests and fashion history advice and information. She also uploads a monthly blog to her website, centred around conversations and topics in the industry.

For more information, see www.ascensiovintage.com