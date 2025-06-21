14 sizzling pictures showing how the West Midlands coped with our hottest heatwaves. Are you in any of them?
Which heatwave sticks out most in your memory?
Probably most of us will recall the sizzling hot summer of 1976, in the same way that people of a certain generation hark back to the freezing winters of 1947 and 1963.
It's actually a bit of a myth. The summer of 1995 was actually drier, and 2006 was hotter, but 1976 just seemed more memorable and seemed to go on forever. It was the year when Brotherhood of Man triumphed at Eurovision, drought minister Denis Howell became the most famous man in the country with his Ed Davey-esque publicity stunts, and the crowd at Lords famously burst into a round of applause at a few drops of rain.
In Walsall, 17-year-olds Trudy Allen and Denise Clift made the most of the weather by relaxing in the town's Arboretum, where they took their sketch pads and spent he day drawing. In Oswestry, teacher Miss M Jones decided the classroom at Bellen House School was too hot, so took the youngsters into Cae Glas Park for an alfresco reading leasson.
But while it was great fun for the younger generation, it also caused some problems. Cannock Chase had to be sealed off from the public after being hit by a spate of forest fires, and the Elan Valley reservoir in Mid Wales - which supplied the West Midlands' water supply - came perilously close to running out of water. In Shrewsbury, fire crews were forced to draft in military Green Goddess fire engines after record demand meant every single one of its regular machines was tied up
But 1976 wasn't the only year there were concerns about droughts. Indeed, the summer hosepipe ban used to be a common summer custom, as demonstrated in July, 1984, when residents relived the olden days by getting their water from the well. John and Edna Howes were pictured filling their bowls to water the garden at Lyne Purl Well, close to the Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich.
And the heatwave of 1991 was great news for the ice-cream industry, as these two pictures reveal. While the Everfresh freezer centre in Tipton was struggling to cope with demand for its ice lollies, ice-cream manufacturer Clarkes had taken on 100 extra staff at its plants in Telford and Stourbridge. Ice work, if you can get it.