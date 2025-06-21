14 sizzling pictures showing how the West Midlands coped with our hottest heatwaves. Are you in any of them?

Probably most of us will recall the sizzling hot summer of 1976, in the same way that people of a certain generation hark back to the freezing winters of 1947 and 1963.

It's actually a bit of a myth. The summer of 1995 was actually drier, and 2006 was hotter, but 1976 just seemed more memorable and seemed to go on forever. It was the year when Brotherhood of Man triumphed at Eurovision, drought minister Denis Howell became the most famous man in the country with his Ed Davey-esque publicity stunts, and the crowd at Lords famously burst into a round of applause at a few drops of rain.

Trudy Allen and Denise Clift made the most of the sizzling summer of 1976 by relaxing at Walsall Arboretum for a spot of drawing.

In Walsall, 17-year-olds Trudy Allen and Denise Clift made the most of the weather by relaxing in the town's Arboretum, where they took their sketch pads and spent he day drawing. In Oswestry, teacher Miss M Jones decided the classroom at Bellen House School was too hot, so took the youngsters into Cae Glas Park for an alfresco reading leasson.

An outdoor lesson for children of Bellan House School, Oswestry, in July, 1976. Class teacher Miss M Jones yesterday took the youngsters into Cae Glas park for a reading lesson. Helping to lead the lesson with Miss Jones is Samantha Shaw.

Dudley Zoo keeper Joanne Blount was only too ready to join baby elephant Estar - named after the Express & Star - for a dip in the pool during the heatwave in 1979.

Darren Willetts kept cool with an ice cream or three during the heatwave of July, 1983, while the older generation played bowls at Victoria Park, Stafford

This man in this picture, taken at Lake Vyrnwy in September, 1959, was thought to be the first to have trodden this path since the valley was flooded in 1889. The level of the reservoir had dropped , revealing reminders of a valley that once lived. The bridge and stone walls had survived, along with the dead tree stumps.

Drought minister Denis Howell became a national celebrity in 1976

But while it was great fun for the younger generation, it also caused some problems. Cannock Chase had to be sealed off from the public after being hit by a spate of forest fires, and the Elan Valley reservoir in Mid Wales - which supplied the West Midlands' water supply - came perilously close to running out of water. In Shrewsbury, fire crews were forced to draft in military Green Goddess fire engines after record demand meant every single one of its regular machines was tied up

The reservoir in the Elan Valley pictured during the great drought during the summer of 1976. This is the Garreg Ddu dam.

David Wright, left, a planning officer with Cannock Chase, confers with wardens over the emergency closing of the Chase in 1976

Crews at Shrewsbury Fire Station were preparing a military Green Goddess fire engine for service for use during the drought of August 1976 following Shropshire Fire Service's busiest day ever with a record number of calls, committing every machine in the county.

Green Goddess fire engines are prepared by workshop staff at Shrewsbury Fire Station for use during the drought on or about August 24, 1976.

Steven Pain and Simone Ireland look at the nearly empty lake in Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge in the summer of 1976

But 1976 wasn't the only year there were concerns about droughts. Indeed, the summer hosepipe ban used to be a common summer custom, as demonstrated in July, 1984, when residents relived the olden days by getting their water from the well. John and Edna Howes were pictured filling their bowls to water the garden at Lyne Purl Well, close to the Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich.

Residents John Howes and wife Edna were collecting water from the old Lyne Purl well in West Bromwich after a hosepipe ban was imposed in July 1984.

And the heatwave of 1991 was great news for the ice-cream industry, as these two pictures reveal. While the Everfresh freezer centre in Tipton was struggling to cope with demand for its ice lollies, ice-cream manufacturer Clarkes had taken on 100 extra staff at its plants in Telford and Stourbridge. Ice work, if you can get it.

Glen Lavender of Woodsetton, Dudley, keeps on top of the ever-increasing orders for lollipops at Everfresh Freezer Centre in Factory Road, Tipton, following a heatwave in September, 1991, together with Steve Barnes (left) and Wayne Lambourne.