We visit the Ludlow charity providing a helping hand to those in need

Based at 15 Lower Galdeford in the town centre, the charity is committed to creating an inclusive, compassionate and equitable society and believes the best way to do this is through everybody working in unison.

The team runs a range of projects aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness, improving health and wellbeing, and empowering people to remain independent.

They also want to make food waste a thing of the past and ensure people have access to, and the skills to make, nutritious meals.

Food Coordinator Julia Doig

To support its vital work, the charity has announced the launch of a new annual fundraising event – the inaugural banquet and auction will take place at St Laurence’s Church on September 12.

Hands Together Ludlow became a charity eight years ago and came into its own during the Covid-19 pandemic when it provided deliveries of food and other things such as prescriptions for people that were having to self-isolate.

Chief Operating Officer Susie O’Hagan heads a team of six staff and more than 100 volunteers at the organisation, which works closely with other groups and agencies in the town to support people of all ages.

In 2024, HTL supported and worked with 602 local people, more than half of them were new to the charity.

“It’s quite hard to pigeon hole what we do because it’s across the board. It’s for everybody in Ludlow,” she says.

“We respond to local needs, if people tell us something is needed, we try to fill that gap.”

The charity’s base in Lower Galdeford is home to a number of different projects including the Community Fridge and Men’s Shed as well as social gatherings.

Volunteer Beverley Lloyd

But it’s also a place where people can come if they need individual help with a wide range of issues or be signposted to other agencies for support.

Whether it’s assistance with filling out an online form, understanding a smartphone or a food bank referral, visitors are guaranteed a friendly face and listening ear.

Staff can also refer people to organisations who are better placed to discuss more complex issues such as medical or financial concerns.

People can also pop in to visit the Community Fridge. The charity collects good quality, surplus food from local supermarkets and retailers, producers and growers, which is then made available to residents in the town.

Everyone is welcome regardless of circumstances and it’s open every weekday from 10am to 4pm.

“Two hundred people use the Community Fridge every month and a ton of food goes out every month,” says Susie.

“Everybody can come here and have the food,” adds Sue Chantler, Chair of Trustees. “It could be people who aren’t struggling and just think it’s a good thing not to waste food, people with some need or people who are in a lot of need.”

Visiting the Community Fridge also gives people the chance to find out more about the charity’s work, suggest ideas, or get further support if required.

The charity is also offering workshops to help people to cook with the surplus ingredients and plans for a recipe book are also in the pipeline.

“We are working with Ludlow Food Bank to offer workshops on what to cook with the items that go into a food parcel.

“We also want to offer workshops on demystifying type 1 diabetes and cooking for one – the number of people living on their own in Ludlow is higher than the national average,” says Susie.

“We are testing recipes at the moment, so that’s what we will be serving at lucky dip lunches.

“These depend on the surplus produce so if we get a lot of courgettes, there will be courgette fritters for lunch.”

Food Coordinator Julia Doig and volunteer Pauline Green preparing lunch

Twice a week, the team serves up a two-course community lunch, which is an opportunity for people on their own or who are unable to cook for themselves to eat and have a chat but it’s open to all.

“People have to book and if we get more people we can look at adding another day. It’s a really nice atmosphere and people can make friendships. We can also pick people up if they are struggling to get here,” says Susie.

The charity’s social space is also open for a cuppa and cake as well as a lucky dip lunch three days a week.

The room is also used by a number of different social groups including mindful colouring.

The charity strongly believes that “no child should go hungry”, so offers free lunches to children who need them during the summer school holiday. Children eligible for free school meals receive vouchers, but these usually do not cover the last three weeks of the break.

Susie says they saw that gap and filled it by starting a summer lunch club where children are given a membership card and can collect a packed lunch.

Rodney Stringwell at the Men's Shed

Ludlow Men’s Shed, which has more than 40 members, is also based at the building and provides a social space for men in a DIY environment, including woodwork, metalwork and modelmaking, to have conversation, laughter and a cup of tea.

Every Friday, it opens its doors to women to learn or develop their DIY skills.

The charity also runs the Good Grief Cafe, a monthly social group for those who have experienced bereavement and a befriending service offering weekly one-to-one social visits for those who have no one else to turn to.

Walks For All takes place on Wednesdays. People can meet at the library for a social stroll of either 10 minutes, 25 minutes or 40 minutes.

It’s aimed at those who want to reap the health and social benefits of a group walk while covering a shorter distance than rambling or walking clubs traditionally offer.

Many of the services are free but come with a small charge or request for a minimum donation.

The charity runs a Friends group which people can join to support its work while new volunteers are always welcome.

It also works closely with a range of other organisations and charities in the town as well statutory bodies to identify community need and gaps in services, and to find solutions.

Paul Jennings in the Men's Shed

Hands Together Ludlow is hoping to generate £20,000 to support its vital community work through its fundraising banquet and auction on September 12, which is being hosted in partnership with Michelin Green Star holders, Wild Shropshire.

At the event, which aims to celebrate and showcase the charity’s work, guests will enjoy a high-quality, three-course banquet using surplus and seasonal food.

The menu will be designed around the donations made to the charity by producers and suppliers in the days leading up to the banquet.

“It’s exciting for us as an organisation, but I also think it’s exciting for the town,” says Susie.

As good food is an important part of Hands Together Ludlow’s community work, the charity wanted it to also play a starring role in the fundraiser.

“We're thrilled to launch this exciting new fundraising event, bringing the community together to celebrate and support the work we do,” says Sue.

“Ludlow has an excellent reputation for food and we have some fantastic suppliers and producers in and around the town. We wanted an event that showcases Ludlow and food and Hands Together and food and how we can reduce waste and surplus.”

Wild Shropshire is a sustainable and terroir-led restaurant nestled in the heart of North Shropshire.

It offers a micro-seasonal tasting menu that is crafted to reflect the freshest local ingredients available each day and features multiple essentialist courses that celebrate simplicity and the beauty of nature.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Hands Together in historic Ludlow,” adds James Sherwin, chef and owner of Wild Shropshire.

“To be involved with such a wonderful charity in a part of the world with such a rich culinary tradition is something the whole team are looking forward to.”

Hands Together Ludlow is looking for local businesses and organisations to join the event as sponsors.

“By attending or sponsoring this event, you’ll be making a direct impact on the lives of those who need it most,” says Sue.

For more details about sponsoring opportunities or to purchase tickets, contact 01584 873 062 or general.admin@handstogetherludlow.org.uk

Further information about the charity’s work can be found by visiting www.handstogetherludlow.org.uk or to find out more about Wild Shropshire, visit www.wildshropshire.net

*The May issue of Shropshire Magazine is out now