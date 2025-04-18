One of Telford's lost communities is remembered in a new book which has been the work of over 25 years' research.

For almost 150 years the terraced rows at Hinkshay provided homes which lacked mod-cons but had a great sense of community.

By the 1960s they were seriously sub-standard - "deplorable" was one description - and in the summer of 1968 the bulldozers moved in, leaving no trace of the settlement.

The terraced rows of Hinkshay. The picture is undated but perhaps late 1940s or early 1950s.

"Hinkshay Rows - A Shropshire Industrial Community" is the first book written by 81-year-old Heather Duckett, who heard about the homes when she was Dawley librarian in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

They comprised three terraced rows, called Single Row, Double Row, and New Row, which was popularly known as "Ladies Row."

Single Row in November 1963. Hinkshay's houses were described at the time by Mr J Goode, Dawley urban council's assistant public health inspector, as "deplorable" and people in them were "losing heart about being rehoused."

"I never saw the houses, only the site of them which my husband Bill and I visited many times," said Heather, who lives in Wellington, and has been interested in the industrial developments of the area for many years.

"From 1824 three long rows of houses were built at Hinkshay to house workers at a new ironworks. Initial research into the families who moved into the newly-erected dwellings took place at Shropshire Archives where many hours were spent looking into births, marriages and burials.

"As the years passed and censuses, newspapers, parish registers and maps became available online I was able to trace many families over the years, building up a history of the community from the good times through to the later years with the decline of iron and coal industries in east Shropshire."

She also struck up a correspondence with the late Ken Oakley, who was born at Single Row in 1921. In his early childhood Hinkshay's only source of water was a sort of well, a continuous stream of water running under a rock. Things improved later with the provision of a few communal taps, and ultimately, mains water.

Ken's grandmother kept a little shop, called Mrs Binnall's, in Single Row.

Betty Oakley at the communal water tap at the end of some properties in Single Row in 1949.

Heather said: "Given that the houses were almost 150 years old by the late 1960s with no modern conveniences, the end was inevitable when Dawley, then Telford, was designated as the site of a new town.

"Should they have been saved? Well the 60s was a time when ‘out with the old and in with the new’ was the view of the day, a view which has been modified somewhat in recent years with more thought about the preservation of our heritage.

"It is a shame that with their demolition, the only double row of so many back-to-back houses - 48 houses, in a length of nearly 400 feet - which I know of locally has been lost.

"Possibly with hindsight some could have been preserved and re-erected at Blists Hill as an example of early 19th century workers’ houses.

"As an important contribution to the industrial area of Dawley it is important that the community of Hinkshay is remembered and recorded as part of the history of Shropshire, but also as a tribute to the many workers, from puddlers to pit girls, who lived in the Rows and contributed to the Industrial Revolution in Britain."

Heather's researches have shown that at its peak in Victorian times Hinkshay - the site was on the edge of what is today Telford town park - was home to 457 people, but by the end only a handful of houses remained occupied.

The book, published by YouCaxton Publications, costs £15 and is available from The Great British Bookshop, www.thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk, and Waterstones.

The official launch is on April 27 at 2pm in the Glass Classroom, Enginuity, Coalbrookdale.