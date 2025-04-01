We went on a 'pothole safari' around the Black Country - I lost count how many I saw on one street

But where? Only got a couple of hours, so don't really have time for the zoo. Don't want to spend any money, either, so that rules out the Black Country Museum. I know, let's go on a drive around some of the region's finest potholes.

A pothole safari around the West Midlands really is the perfect day out if you're on a top budget. The attractions are plentiful and varied, and they are all free to see - providing you don't drive over them. Then it starts to get a bit pricey.

Starting off from our gleaming headquarters atop the Mander Centre, we head out towards the ring road. We're only as far as the Penn Road island when we encounter our first exhibit, the crumbling road surface as we exit onto Ring Road St Mark's. A bit rough and bumpy, I think this one actually looks a bit worse than it is, but I've been assured that this is just an aperitif for the feast that is just around the corner.

Alexandra Street, Wolverhampton, is a good starting point for your pothole safari

And Alexandra Street doesn't disappoint, this is the real deal. The approach road to Sainsbury's car park, one of the biggest retailers in the city centre, is always busy, and today is no exception. Wide enough for two lanes of traffic, nobody uses the left-hand side of the carriageway for very obvious reasons. The gutter on the in-bound side is filled with rubble, and you get a face-full of dust when a van drives past. It would make a great set for a Star Wars movie.