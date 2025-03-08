International Women's Day 2025: Shropshire team is scoring a bright future for womens’ football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the heart of England, nestled among rolling countryside and historic market towns, the Shropshire Football Association (FA) stands as a beacon of progress in developing women’s and girls’ football.

Supported by a dedicated team of professionals who are reshaping the landscape of the beautiful game, Shropshire FA represents the cutting-edge of football’s most significant growth sector.

The transformation of women’s football in England has been nothing short of revolutionary. Following the Lionesses’ historic European Championship victory in 2022 – a watershed moment that captivated the nation – participation in women’s football has surged dramatically across the country, with Shropshire riding the crest of this exciting wave.

“That moment when Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal against Germany and twirled her shirt above her head became an iconic image that inspired thousands of girls to believe they too could be part of this sport,” reflects Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA.

The statistics tell a compelling story of unprecedented growth. Over the past seven years, the number of women’s and girls’ football teams in England has more than doubled – a trend mirrored in Shropshire’s own flourishing football community. In Shropshire specifically, the number of registered female players has grown from approximately 1,200 in 2018 to over 2,500 in 2024 – more than doubling in just six years.

The Heart of Grassroots Development: Girls’ grassroots football in England has experienced remarkable growth and transformation in recent years.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Shropshire, where carefully designed development pathways are nurturing the next generation of players.

So, as we mark International Women’s Day 2025, with this year’s theme “Accelerate Action,” we meet the Shropshire FA’s dynamic female team of professionals who work tirelessly to nurture the game’s growth and ensure the sustainability of women and girls’ football across the county.

Their stories not only illustrate personal commitment to the beautiful game, but also demonstrate how a diverse team of passionate individuals can drive meaningful change at the community level.

The Administrative Backbone: In the world of local football, the spotlight typically shines on players scoring spectacular goals or managers orchestrating tactical masterpieces. Yet behind every successful match day experience stands an intricate administrative framework that keeps the beautiful game running smoothly.

At Shropshire FA, one individual exemplifies this essential behind-the-scenes dedication.

Leading the administrative backbone of the organisation is Bridgnorth-based, and qualified referee, Zoe Griffiths. With fifteen years of experience at Shropshire FA, her institutional knowledge and unwavering dedication have helped shape the association’s evolution during a period of unprecedented change in football.

Zoe Griffiths

The scale of Zoe’s responsibility is significant – Shropshire FA oversees more than 170 clubs, close to 1,000 teams and 13,000 diverse players of all ages and abilities, including 2,500 female players.

Her multifaceted role encompasses everything from football governance, and discipline to safeguarding, providing the stable foundation necessary for grassroots football in Shropshire to thrive.

“Football administration might not be the most glamorous aspect of the sport, but it’s absolutely essential,” Zoe explains from her office at Shropshire FA headquarters.

“Every match played, every tournament organised, every coaching qualification earned – they all depend on robust systems and processes working behind the scenes.”

Her colleagues describe her as the organisation’s “institutional memory,” with an encyclopaedic knowledge of local football history and an intuitive understanding of how to navigate the complex web of regulations that govern the sport.

A Championfor Women’s Football: “When I started, we had just a handful of female teams in the county. Now, we are seeing girls’ football sections in almost every club, women’s teams thriving, and a whole new generation of female coaches and referees coming through.”

Zoe’s own football journey began in 2001 when she started coaching an Under-10s girls’ team for Bridgnorth Spartans. Her involvement quickly expanded to include serving as the club’s treasurer. By 2002, she had become a qualified referee, officiating junior football and matches in the Shropshire County League.

Zoe’s football career has seen her wear many hats. In 2004, she moved to Bridgnorth Town FC as their matchday secretary, eventually taking on roles as treasurer, club secretary, and ultimately chairperson. After Bridgnorth Town FC folded in 2013 to become AFC Bridgnorth, Zoe shifted her focus to junior football.

By 2017, she had taken on the role of Welfare Officer for the junior section, eventually becoming Chairperson in 2021 – a position she still holds today.

Beyond her administrative duties, including those of the Shropshire FA’s women and girls’ leagues, Zoe has become a mentor to many younger staff members at Shropshire FA. Her approach combines rigorous attention to detail with a genuine passion for making football accessible to all.

Phoebe with Kemi Smallman, the Football Services Administrator

Inclusion and Pathways for Female Players: The Shropshire FA’s commitment to inclusivity shines through the work of Phoebe Warner, the Football Participation Officer for Inclusion & Pathways. With her dual perspective as both an administrator and active player, Phoebe brings practical insight and authentic passion to her role developing opportunities for underrepresented groups in football.

A creative midfielder herself, Phoebe currently plays for West Bromwich Albion bringing high-level playing experience to her administrative role. Beginning her career at Aston Villa, she has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, giving her a comprehensive understanding of player development pathways from grassroots to elite levels.

Her role at Shropshire FA focuses on developing opportunities for non-traditional groups and ensuring female players of all abilities have appropriate pathways to pursue their footballing ambitions across the county.

A Player’s Journey: Phoebe’s own football journey reflects many of the challenges and changes that have shaped women’s football in recent decades. She started her own football career at grassroots club Kewford Eagles in Kingswinford, playing in the same team as her brother.“I was the only girl on the team, and I loved it,” Phoebe recalls with a smile.

“The boys accepted me because I could play, it was as simple as that. But as we got older, things changed.”Her early experiences highlight the obstacles many girls faced. She was eventually forced to leave when opposition teams began complaining that there was a girl playing in a boys’ team, and concerns about physical differences as players approached adolescence led to her exclusion.

This transition point proved pivotal in Phoebe’s development. Rather than stepping away from football, she joined Kewford Eagles’ very first U10 girls’ team.Her talent quickly became apparent, and within her first season, she was scouted to join the Wolverhampton Wanderers U10s academy setup.

Phoebe’s journey was not without setbacks, however. When Wolves lost their license as a girls’ academy, she faced another transition point.“It was devastating at the time,” she admits. “But I knew I wanted to stay in football, and that determination pushed me to find the next opportunity.”

That opportunity came at Aston Villa, where she continued her development from age 12 through to 19, progressing through the U12s, U14s, and U16s before achieving a significant milestone – making her first team debut at just 16 years old.After her time at Villa, Phoebe continued her football journey with a short loan spell at Nottingham Forest before finding her current home at West Bromwich Albion in 2022.

Now in her third season at the Black Country club, she balances her playing commitments with her professional role at Shropshire FA. Ask Phoebe what her highlights are so far in her footballing career, and she quickly states that scoring at the Hawthorns – West Bromwich Albion’s home stadium – in front of her dad, a huge Baggies fan, must be at the top of her list.

“He’s been to every game since I was very young,” she says with evident emotion. “To score on that pitch, with him watching from the stands – that’s a moment I’ll never forget.”Alongside playing football, Phoebe has also completed an undergraduate degree in Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation at the University of Birmingham. Her first job in football was at a youth charity running projects in diverse communities across West Bromwich, before joining the team at Shropshire FA just over a year ago.

A Comprehensive Approach to Development: Phoebe’s role covers a wide area of football pathways and inclusion initiatives, which encompass equal opportunities for women and girls in the sport.

Leading on the England FA’s Wildcats and Squad Girls programmes, along with disability football, walking football, club development, the female coach development group, and equality and diversity projects, Phoebe is relishing her role at the Telford-based County FA.“What I love about my job is the variety,” she enthuses.

“One day I might be running a Wildcats session for 7-year-old girls taking their first steps in football, and the next day I’m supporting a walking football initiative for women in their 70s. Football truly can be a sport for life, and we’re working to make that a reality for women and girls in Shropshire.”

When Phoebe speaks to a room full of club representatives about developing their girls’ sections, they listen because her experience gives her credibility. She’s been where these young players are now, and she can show them where football might take them.

FA Wildcats – The First Steps: FA Wildcats, officially known as Weetabix Wildcats, is an entry-level football programme for girls aged 5 to 11. Launched in 2017 as part of the FA’s strategy to increase female participation in football, the sessions are designed to be fun and non-competitive, focusing on building confidence, making new friends, and developing basic football skills.

Squad Girls – Bridging the Gap: The Squad Girls Football initiative is aimed at 12 to 14-year-old girls, bridging the gap between grassroots football and more structured competitive play. Introduced as part of the FA’s commitment to female football growth, the programme provides a flexible, social, and non-traditional way for teenage girls to stay active and engaged in football.

Corporate Support – Furrows Backs the Growth of Girls’ Football in Shropshire: Backing girls’ football in Shropshire is local car dealership Furrows, the Telford based family-owned business first launched in Shropshire in 1918. The exciting new partnership, with the automotive company that has dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry, saw the company become the official sponsor of the Shropshire FA Girls’ League in the autumn of 2024, providing vital financial support at a time of rapid growth.

Antony Frost, Director & Dealer Principal at Furrows, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Girls’ football is expanding rapidly, with more young players taking up the game. At Furrows, we saw this as a fantastic opportunity to get involved and support a movement that is only going to strengthen. It’s inspiring to see so many girls playing regularly, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston welcomed the sponsorship, emphasising its importance for the local game: “We’re delighted that Furrows has committed to supporting girls’ football in the county.”As part of the agreement, Furrows is also offering a special service discount for families of players in the league, including 10% off parts and labour, along with a reduced MOT price of £35.

Women and Walking Football – Sport for Life: At the other end of the age spectrum from Wildcats and Squad Girls, walking football has emerged as a powerful way to keep women engaged with the sport throughout their lives — or even introduce them to football for the first time in later years.

Safeguarding at Shropshire FA: Creating Safe Spaces: For any sporting organisation working with diverse participants, safeguarding is a fundamental responsibility. At Shropshire FA, safeguarding and workforce development falls under the expert guidance of Telford-based Sam Griffiths, the Designated Safeguarding and Workforce Officer.

Sam Griffiths is the designated Safeguarding and Workforce Officer

Her role as the primary point of contact for safeguarding concerns ensures that players, coaches, officials, and parents can participate in football with confidence. Sam’s work with club and league welfare officers, alongside external statutory bodies, creates a robust support network for the football community.

“My role is to make sure that everyone in Shropshire football – particularly children and vulnerable adults – can enjoy the game in a safe, supportive environment,” Sam explains. “That means developing clear policies, providing training for clubs and volunteers, and being ready to respond effectively if concerns do arise.”

The growth in women’s and girls’ football has brought specific safeguarding considerations that Sam and her team have addressed proactively. These include ensuring appropriate changing facilities at grounds, developing female-specific codes of conduct, and recruiting more female welfare officers who can build trust with young female players.“

As women’s football has grown, we’ve had to adapt and develop our safeguarding approach,” Sam notes. “It’s not just about applying the same systems we’ve always had – it’s about understanding the specific needs and potential vulnerabilities of different groups and creating frameworks that address those effectively.”

Sam’s passion for football extends beyond her professional role. “I am a lifelong football fan, regularly out on the weekends watching grassroots football in Shropshire and I support Birmingham City FC,” she shares.

Her love of the game gives her insight into the football community she serves, while her professional expertise in safeguarding ensures she maintains appropriate boundaries and objectivity when needed.

Football’s Ecosystem in Shropshire – Administration and Support: The smooth operation of Shropshire’s football ecosystem is further supported by Kemi Smallman, the Football Services Administrator, whose meticulous attention to detail ensures the efficient running of local leagues and competitions.

Her work in player registrations and administrative support helps maintain the organised structure that grassroots football requires to flourish.Kemi’s interest in football began as a young girl at the age of 10, when she played the game on Sundays.

Her parents also hold an important role in grassroots football with the running of AFC Bridgnorth. This family connection to the grassroots game provides valuable context for her administrative work, helping her understand the real-world impact of policies and processes.

When Kemi decided to change her career direction from project management, she was the perfect fit for the role she now holds within Shropshire FA. Her professional background brought transferable skills that have enhanced the association’s operational effectiveness.

Kemi’s outgoing and gregarious personality lends itself to dealing with people from every walk of life in the game, and her qualification in business studies means she is able to support the internal structure of Shropshire FA.“Football brings together people from all backgrounds and walks of life,” she notes.

“One minute I might be speaking with the chairman of a semi-professional club, and the next I’m helping a parent register their child for a youth team. Being able to communicate effectively with everyone is essential.”

Kemi also holds the title of welfare officer at AFC Bridgnorth, which sees her support the community football team.

This dual perspective – as both an administrator and a club volunteer – gives Kemi valuable insight into how Shropshire FA’s policies and procedures are experienced by the clubs they govern. That feedback loop is invaluable for making sure the systems are efficient and user-friendly.

As women’s football continues to grow rapidly, these administrative functions become increasingly important. New teams, new competitions, and new players all require robust systems to ensure their smooth integration into existing structures.

Breaking Barriers on the Pitch – The Rise of Female Referees in Shropshire Football: A new generation of women are transforming grassroots football in our county, bringing fresh perspectives and exceptional skill to the beautiful game.As the youngest member of Shropshire FA’s team and its Social Media and Communications Officer, Caitlin Slater, a 21-year-old Newport student represents the changing face of football governance in our county.

“People are often surprised when I tell them I’m a referee,” Caitlin says with a smile that betrays both confidence and the awareness of barriers she’s helping to break. “But once the match starts, it’s about your ability to make decisions and earn respect. The whistle doesn’t care who’s blowing it.”

Combining her active involvement in football as an FA qualified referee with her ongoing studies at Staffordshire University, Caitlin delivers contemporary and engaging communications that bridge the gap between Shropshire FA and its diverse community of players, officials, and supporters.

But it’s her rapid rise through refereeing ranks that truly demonstrates her exceptional talent.In just one impressive season, Caitlin has been promoted from level 7, the starting level for referees officiating local grassroots men’s football, through to level 6, and then to level 5.

This remarkable advancement means she can now officiate at higher levels of the amateur men’s game and may begin assistant refereeing at semi-professional levels on the men’s pathway.

Simultaneously, she has qualified on the women’s pathway at levels 4W and 3W, allowing her to officiate in regional women’s leagues, FA women’s national league matches, and assist at even higher levels of competition. This dual-pathway progress highlights both her versatility and her potential to reach the upper echelons of football officiating.

“Every match teaches you something new,” Caitlin reflects. “You have to maintain absolute focus for 90-plus minutes, make split-second decisions that can change the outcome of a match, and communicate effectively with players who might not always agree with your calls. It’s challenging, but that’s exactly what makes it so rewarding.”

Her success has not gone unnoticed. Caitlin now mentors nine young female referees across the county, acting as their first point of contact for support and guidance.“Seeing these young women gain confidence with each match they officiate is incredible,” she says.

“Many of them start out nervous, questioning if they belong on the pitch. By their fifth or sixth match, they’re making decisions with real authority.”This mentoring role provides Caitlin with valuable teaching experience – perfect preparation for her planned career path after completing her PGCE qualification in just over a year’s time.

“Football and education have always been my twin passions. Being able to combine them is a dream come true.”

Referee Caitlin Slater is the Social Media and Communications Officer at Shropshire FA

A Family Affair – Caitlin’s Journey to the Whistle: Caitlin’s path to refereeing began with family inspiration. “My brother was refereeing, and my mom could see how much confidence and life experience he was gaining from it,” she recalls.

“She encouraged me to give it a try, knowing I’d always wanted to stay involved with football.”Her playing journey started at age 10 with Wrekin Juniors FC before moving to Newport Girls FC for a season. When her coach decided to leave the team, potentially ending Caitlin’s playing days, her father stepped up.

“Dad had never coached before, but he wasn’t going to let me miss out on something I loved,” she says with obvious pride. “He took courses, studied the game, and kept the team going until I was 14.”At that point, Caitlin took a two-year break to focus on her GCSEs before returning to competitive football with Dawley Town Ladies and Sinclair Lionesses. But a pivotal opportunity would soon change her trajectory forever.“When I had the chance to join the CORE Programme at the National Centre of Refereeing Excellence, I knew it was time to hang up my playing boots,” she explains.

The prestigious programme, where she has secured her place for the past two seasons, has provided expert coaching from Rob Lewis, an ex-Premier League assistant referee whose experience has proven invaluable.The decision has led to extraordinary opportunities, including serving as an assistant referee during a recent England girls U16 match against Denmark – a moment Caitlin describes as “surreal and absolutely inspiring”.

She has also officiated matches at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in recent years during the English Schools’ Football Association finals, experiences that have only strengthened her resolve to achieve her ultimate goal.“My dream is to become a professional referee,” she states with clear determination.

“Every match, every training session, every bit of feedback – it’s all building toward that aim. Seeing more women reach the highest levels of officiating in recent years shows it’s possible with enough dedication and skill.”

Spreading The Shropshire FA Word: A more recent addition to this powerful line-up of females is Sarah Thompson of STC-PR, who supports the team with PR, communications, and stakeholder engagement.Thompson brings a wealth of expertise to Shropshire FA, having successfully managed high-profile communications and public relations campaigns for national and international organisations.With a career spanning over two decades, and in several business sectors, her expertise includes developing and implementing comprehensive media strategies, fostering community engagement, and elevating brand awareness.

“Storytelling is at the heart of effective communication,” Thompson explains.“Our challenge is sharing the incredible work happening at grassroots level with the same passion and visibility that professional football receives. Female referees like Caitlin represent just one of many inspiring narratives unfolding across Shropshire’s football landscape.”

“The visibility piece is crucial,” she emphasises. “Young girls can’t aspire to roles they don’t see as possibilities. By spotlighting women succeeding in every facet of football, we’re expanding the horizons for the next generation.”

Sarah Thompson supports the team with PR, communications, and stakeholder engagement

Women Leading the Way at Shropshire FA: The growth in female players and referees occurs within a broader context of increasing female leadership within Shropshire FA itself.The association is proud to have strong female representation on its board of directors, with dedicated leaders shaping the future of grassroots football in the county.

Zona Hannington, Finance Director at Shropshire FA, embodies the diverse paths women take into football governance. Her love for the game began later in life, having not had the opportunity to play at school. When Dawley Town launched a ladies’ team, she seized the chance to fulfil a lifelong passion.“I was 36 when I first played competitively,” Hannington recalls with a laugh.

“Some might say that’s leaving it a bit late, but football doesn’t have an expiration date. That experience gave me such appreciation for the game at all levels, which informs how I approach my role today.”

Ellie Jones brings the perspective of a “football mum” to her role as Director of Safeguarding and Wellbeing, having spent over a decade supporting her children in their football journeys. Her daughter has played for AFC Telford and now represents Telford Town, giving Jones first-hand insight into the experiences of young female players.

“I’ve witnessed the transformative power of football in my own daughter’s life,” Jones shares.“The confidence, resilience, and teamwork skills she’s developed through the sport are invaluable. My mission is to ensure every child has access to those same benefits in an environment where they feel safe and valued.”

Jones has supported initiatives to enhance safeguarding practices across the county, helping the association achieve its highest ever ‘excellent’ rating, from the NSPCC.“Safeguarding isn’t an add-on to what we do – it’s the foundation that makes everything else possible. If parents don’t trust us with their children’s wellbeing, nothing else matters.”

Completing this formidable trio is Lynette Williams, Senior Independent Director, whose family’s football legacy runs deep in Shropshire. Her father was famously known as “Mr 50/50” among Telford fans for his role managing the halftime draw at the Old Bucks Head stadium.“Football has always been part of our family identity,” Williams reflects.

“My sister was one of the first female match officials in Shropshire, pioneering a path that women like Caitlin are now following in greater numbers.”

Williams has leveraged her position to establish a trust providing grants and sponsorships to support young referees and local leagues.These three women bring diverse perspectives, experiences, and skills to their governance roles, ensuring that Shropshire FA’s decision-making reflects the needs of all stakeholders in the local game.

Ensuring 30% of the board of directors are women aligns with the gender balance requirements outlined in the code of governance for Shropshire FA. The initiative promotes diversity and inclusion, helping to create a more equitable leadership structure within the organisation.

Their leadership sends a powerful message about women’s place in football – not just on the pitch, but in boardrooms and committee meetings where the future of the sport is shaped.

The Future of Football for All in Shropshire Is in Safe Hands: As Shropshire FA approaches its 150th anniversary in 2027, the association continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of modern football while honouring its rich heritage.

Under the leadership of CEO Andy Weston, a seasoned Development Manager with extensive FA experience and a proven track record in sports industry leadership, the eight-person team is driving initiatives that make football more accessible, inclusive, and engaging for all.

“We are passionate about driving meaningful change in women and girls’ football,” Weston emphasises. “The national game is thriving, and it’s our mission to ensure this momentum continues at a local level.”

The association’s strategy focuses on four key priorities: increasing the number of female players, coaches, and referees through dedicated development programmes; expanding grassroots opportunities by working with clubs, schools, and community groups; enhancing safeguarding and welfare initiatives to ensure positive experiences for all participants; and strengthening partnerships with local businesses and organisations to support long-term sustainability.

“The future is incredibly bright for female football in Shropshire,” Weston continues, “and we look forward to building on the fantastic progress made so far.“

Our aim is to create an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, age, background, or ability, can find their place in football – whether that’s as a player, coach, referee, administrator, or supporter.”

For more information about the team behind Shropshire FA and to learn about their work across the county, visit www.shropshirefa.com