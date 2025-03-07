Nearly 30 years ago the Bedstone College story nearly came to an end when fire gripped the main school building.

Despite the damage the college was to rise like a phoenix from the ashes thanks to a £2.5 million renovation.

Alas, the onset of an altogether different set of troubles has led to the announcement that the independent school in south Shropshire will soon be no more, with a closure date of July 4.

But let's flashback to July 31, 1996, and the disaster which was to be triumphantly overcome. The term had ended, which was a blessing as the 220 children, aged from three to 18, had already broken up.

The three-storey building at the heart of the school, Bedstone Court, which dates from 1882, was undergoing a major renovation. Workmen were stripping off old paint with a blowtorch and that was the suspected cause of the blaze which broke out.

Flames ripped through the roof, gutted the attic, dormitories and classrooms, and caused the floors to collapse. Staff, villagers and police officers rushed to help firefighters as they formed a human chain and salvaged school records and valuable items on the ground floor.

Head Michael Symonds, who watched in despair as the fire raged, said: "It's so very sad, but I'm so thankful that this didn't happen during term time."

Firefighters were able to save some key treasures from destruction, such as the spectacular large mullioned and transomed window of stained glass depicting the months, Zodiac, and labours of the seasons. Happily nobody was injured, but nevertheless it was a huge blow.

Bedstone Court had been built as the country seat of the Ripley family and is described as one of the finest examples of a Victorian "Calendar House," said to have a chimney for every month, a window for every day, seven entrances and 52 rooms.

From around 1912 the Ripleys rented it to William Hamilton Langley and his wife Jessie. Widowed Jessie would live there until her own death in 1940, and the property was then home to two evacuated schools for the rest of the war - Orwell Park in Suffolk, and Mistley Place, from Manningtree in Essex.

Bedstone School was founded in 1948 by Mr and Mrs Reginald Rees, whose son Martin was a pupil and is now the Astronomer Royal. He was knighted in 1992 and is now Lord Rees of Ludlow. Initially they rented the property from the Ripleys, but bought it in 1961.

Other past pupils include broadcaster and marine biologist Monty Halls, who was head boy.

Nearly 80 years on Bedstone Court will one way or another see the opening of a new chapter in its history as a result of the decision to close the school which was announced in a letter to parents on February 13. Head Toby Mullins has described the decision as an "incredibly difficult moment" but explained that the school was not financially viable in the long term.

The co-educational school has been running at less than half its capacity and in January, in a last ditch effort, slashed senior school day fees from £5,700 to £4,000 a term to try to hold on to current students and attract more who were being priced out elsewhere.