Two drivers taken to hospital after Shrewsbury crash - police want info

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Harlescott Lane on Saturday, October 19.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury.

"The collision happened around 7:15pm on Saturday October 19, when a silver Honda Civic has collided with a grey BMW 435i.

"The driver of the Honda was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and the driver of the BMW was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information has been asked to email PC Dean Fitzpatrick at dean.fitzpatrick@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.