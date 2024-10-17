HGV rolls over in South Shropshire due to heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to Hyssington in Montgomery at just before 1pm.

The HGV after the incident

The fire service said three fire engines were sent and were joined at the scene by the police and ambulance service.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said fortunately the driver of the HGV, which had rolled on its side, was uninjured in the incident.

The SNT said the incident on the A488 near More saw the HGV slip off the road following heavy rain and crash.

"Police, fire and ambulance attended. The driver was ok. Road will have temporary traffic lights for the duration," a spokesperson said.