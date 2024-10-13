New play by Shrewsbury writer raises awareness of devastating impact of dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now she is using her personal experiences to raise awareness of the devastating impact of dementia, not just on the family member but also on those around them.

Victoria collaborated with actors from Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society and West Shropshire Talking Newspapers to create an audio play – Living with AL.

“My dad, Robert, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s just before his 60th birthday. I also lived with my nan who had Alzheimer’s and was in her 90s,” says Victoria.

“My dad passed away in November 2023 aged 75. He had worked all his life but wasn’t able to enjoy his retirement. He was a very intelligent man and I miss him immensely.

“Writing helped me to process my emotions and I wrote a script for a play. I love theatre because it’s a very intimate experience and you are directly affected by what’s happening before you, which helps you to relate to the characters.

“My script had never left my laptop but after my dad passed away I decided to finish it and do something with it as a tribute to him,” explains the 42-year-old.

Victoria and her dad

Victoria, who lives in Shrewsbury, approached Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society for help and received positive feedback on her play.

“They saw lots of potential in it and put me in touch with former Radio 4 and Radio Shropshire producer Chris Eldon Lee who suggested recording the play as an audio play. I felt this was similar to a stage play because people can listen to it in their own space making it a very personal experience,” she says.

Members of Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society

West Shropshire Talking Newspapers offered their recording studios for the project and resident recording engineer Chris Lemon also volunteered his time.

“The people we cast for the play had all been impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia in some way,” says Victoria. “When I went to rehearsals, I asked if anyone had known somebody who had suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“Every single person put their hand up. I asked them to write down the name of the person they had known on a piece of paper and we took a photo as a tribute to those people,” she adds.

“It was a stark reminder that one in three people could develop dementia in their lifetime.

“It’s such a devastating disease that effects too many people and I hope that one day we can find a cure.”

Victoria hopes the play will raise awareness of dementia

Living with AL follows the life of Cybil, played by Fiona Hankin,who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and her family including daughter Sarah (Amy Warhurst).

There is also a character, named AL, played Hugh Clay-Jones, who only Cybil can see, which Victoria created to personify Alzheimer’s.

“It is very moving but also humorous in parts,” says Victoria. “I wanted to make people laugh as well as make them cry.”

Hearing the finished audio play for the first time was an emotional moment.

“These were characters that I had only ever heard in my head and they had suddenly been brought to life. I can’t put into words how fantastic that felt,” she says.

“I hope that the play will help to raise awareness of dementia and the devastating impact that it has on so many people. I hope people can relate and that it helps anyone going through a similar thing to feel less alone.”

Living with AL is available in two parts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Alexa, and all other Podcast Platforms.

