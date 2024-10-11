Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury's vegetarian Big Brother 'posh totty' Sarah in diary room meltdown after accidentally munching salami sandwich

Shrewsbury's self-described 'Posh totty hotty' Big Brother contestant suffered a diary room meltdown – after mistakenly eating a meat sandwich.

Plus
By Dominic Robertson
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Sarah Griffiths, a 27-year-old vegetarian, broke down as she retold the experience, with a throw-back to classic Channel 4 Big Brother diary room rants.

The spa account manager had warned about the potential for blowing her top in her pre-show video, explaining: "My concern for the house is that I've got the patience of a boiling kettle. It takes one tiny thing for me to blow."

The understandably upsetting incident, where the vegetarian mistakenly chomped on a meat sandwich, came as the Big Brother house has been split into two for the contestants' first task.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular