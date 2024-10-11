Shrewsbury's vegetarian Big Brother 'posh totty' Sarah in diary room meltdown after accidentally munching salami sandwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sarah Griffiths, a 27-year-old vegetarian, broke down as she retold the experience, with a throw-back to classic Channel 4 Big Brother diary room rants.

The spa account manager had warned about the potential for blowing her top in her pre-show video, explaining: "My concern for the house is that I've got the patience of a boiling kettle. It takes one tiny thing for me to blow."

The understandably upsetting incident, where the vegetarian mistakenly chomped on a meat sandwich, came as the Big Brother house has been split into two for the contestants' first task.