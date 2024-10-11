Shrewsbury's vegetarian Big Brother 'posh totty' Sarah in diary room meltdown after accidentally munching salami sandwich
Shrewsbury's self-described 'Posh totty hotty' Big Brother contestant suffered a diary room meltdown – after mistakenly eating a meat sandwich.
Sarah Griffiths, a 27-year-old vegetarian, broke down as she retold the experience, with a throw-back to classic Channel 4 Big Brother diary room rants.
The spa account manager had warned about the potential for blowing her top in her pre-show video, explaining: "My concern for the house is that I've got the patience of a boiling kettle. It takes one tiny thing for me to blow."
The understandably upsetting incident, where the vegetarian mistakenly chomped on a meat sandwich, came as the Big Brother house has been split into two for the contestants' first task.