Extra jail time for Shropshire border Anglo-Saxon hoard thief

Layton Davies, 56, will serve a further five years and four months in prison after a court hearing last week.

The confiscation order was made in December 2022, and he was ordered by a judge to repay a total of £603,180.09 within three months.

The judge made a hidden assets order, which took into account the wholesale value of 300 coins, which were believed to still be held in his possession.

West Mercia Police said that by serving his prison sentence in default of the payment, he will still be liable for the outstanding payment, which remains with him for life or until it is paid in full.

Davies only repaid around half of the confiscation order.