Death by dangerous driving charge for 23-year-old Bridgnorth man

Joshua Bayliss, 23, of Oldfield, Bridgnorth, is due to appear at Hereford Magistrates Court to answer the charges later this year.

The charges relate to a collision on the A417, at Burley Gate in Herefordshire.

It happened on September 23, 2022, when a 59-year-old man was killed.