Death by dangerous driving charge for 23-year-old Bridgnorth man
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Joshua Bayliss, 23, of Oldfield, Bridgnorth, is due to appear at Hereford Magistrates Court to answer the charges later this year.
The charges relate to a collision on the A417, at Burley Gate in Herefordshire.
It happened on September 23, 2022, when a 59-year-old man was killed.