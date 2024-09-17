The top 12 parks and gardens in Shropshire according to Tripsadvisor reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whether you're more forest or formal garden, this list of Shropshire's top 12 best parks and gardens will have something for you.

Tripadvisor isn't just a great place to find a new favourite restaurant - there are thousands of reviews for outdoor spaces too.

So we've trawled through the travel site to find the best parks and gardens the county has to offer, according to reviewers.

Here are the top 12 parks and gardens in Shropshire, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Attingham Park

Cattle in the park with the house in the background at Attingham Park, Shropshire. Picture: John Millar

Not only take the top spot on Tripadvisor for parks and gardens in Shropshire, last year, Attingham Park took the crown as the most popular National Trust property in the country.

The extensive (and dog-friendly) 640 acres of parkland and gardens have Grade II* listed status and include stunning woodlands and a deer park.

Reviewers commended the many walks around the lovely grounds with "plenty to do and see".

2. Hawkstone Park Follies

Hawkstone Park Follies

Bagging a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year, the 100 acres of woodland, bridges, towers and caves make Hawkstone a truly wondrous place to visit.

And the reviews agree, with one calling the park "a magical, unique place" with "so many hidden surprises".

3. The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury

Dingle garden in the Quarry Park

Our first free-to-enter park on the list, The Quarry is so popular it also snags the site's third place for best things to do in Shrewsbury.

One traveller from Warwick wrote: "The people of this town are lucky to have this park right there in the town centre. What a lovely place to sit and chill out."

4. Telford Town Park

Telford Town Park

There's not enough room to list the amount of awards Telford's 450-acre park has accrued over the years.

As well as miles and miles of walking and biking trails, the park boasts a high rope climb course, two water 'splash zones', mini golf, disc golf, two large ponds, memorial gardens and so much more.

A visitor from the Wirral called it "a perfect place to spend anything from a few hours to a full day" and commended the "amazing range of activities and facilities".

5. Wollerton Old Hall Garden

The newly designed Well Garden at Wollerton Old Hall Garden

This stunning garden is set around a Grade II* 16th-century hall (not open to the public) and covers a spectacular four acres near Market Drayton.

It's only open to the public on specific days from April to September but has nevertheless gathered dozens of five-star reviews.

"The gardens are beautiful and the atmosphere is tranquil and uplifting," one reviewer wrote.

6. Hodnet Hall Gardens

Hodnet Hall Gardens. Photo: Plant Hunters' Fair

"The Gardens are divine, quite simply just a perfect oasis," one reviewer wrote about the 60-acre estate in Hodnet.

For a fee, visitors are welcome to wander the grounds between March and October and marvel at features including the 17th-century dovecot, tithe barn and waterfalls.

7. Weston Park

Weston Park

The formal gardens that surround the majestic 17th-century country house feature sunken Italian Gardens, scented Rose Garden and Lady Anne’s Memorial Garden.

One visitor called the grounds "exquisitely well kept" and loved the children's play park.

8. Dorothy Clive Garden

The Dorothy Clive Garden. Photo: Plant Hunters' Fair

The 12-acre garden near Market Drayton is truly a plantsman's paradise. The site includes a winter garden, laburnum tunnel, alpine scree with pool, rose walk, edible woodland, seasonal borders, a large Mediterranean glasshouse and a rhododendron-filled woodland.

A visitor from Stafford said: "A brilliant place for a day out. The gardens are beautiful and the range of plants and flowers, amazing. Lots of separate areas and it felt really peaceful."

9. Bridgnorth Castle and Grounds

Bridgnorth Castle and Gardens

Leaning at an angle that is four times the lean of the leaning town of Pisa, what's left of the remaining great tower at Bridgnorth Castle is worthy of its own commendation.

But the "small and pretty" park that surrounds the ruined castle is a favourite among visitors to the town.

One visitor, all the way from Hong Kong, called it a "Lovely little park" that is "really well looked after".

10. Severn Valley Country Park

Severn Valley Country Park

Set in the peaceful, scenic valley of the River Severn, this Green Flag award-winning park provides 126 acres of beautiful countryside.

Visitors loved the variety of wildlife, on-site cafe and large children's play area.

11. Cae Glass Park

Cae Glass Park, Oswestry

The seven-acre park in Oswestry town centre is beloved by locals and visitors alike and regarded as one of the town's major tourist attractions.

It features several large areas of open space, a bowling green and a children's play area.

One local took to the website to gush about the "small but perfectly formed" space, adding: "How lucky we are to have such a lovely park."

12. Apley Woods

Apley Woods, Telford

The 19th-century landscaped woodland in Apley, Telford was dedicated as a Local Nature Reserve in 2020.

"A walk full of sculptures, wildlife and stunning views wherever you look," wrote one visitor.

Adding: "This has to be truly the most best kept woods I have ever been to."