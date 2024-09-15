Who was Welsh rebel Owain Glyndŵr, and why is he celebrated?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

September 16 celebrates Owain Glyndŵr, a key figure in Welsh history who led a significant and prolonged revolt against English rule in the early 15th century.

Glyndŵr's rebellion sought to establish an independent Welsh kingdom and is seen as a symbol of Welsh nationalism and resistance.

Owain Glyndŵr was born into a noble Welsh family with connections to both the Welsh and English aristocracy. His father, Gruffudd ap Nicol, was a landowner in Powys.

The uprising began in 1400, during the reign of English King Henry IV, reportedly as a land dispute between Glyndŵr and his English neighbours.

Gaining support from a band of Welsh chieftains and followers, Glyndŵr led a series of attacks on strongholds that began in September 1400. This included attacks on Denbigh, Flint, Oswestry and Welshpool.

After several successful castle sieges and victories on the battlefield, Glyndŵr was crowned prince of Wales in 1404, in the presence of envoys from Scotland, France and Spain.

He summoned a national parliament, announced plans to reintroduce the traditional Welsh laws of Hywel Dda and establish an independent Welsh church.

Owain Glyndŵr by artist, A.C.Michael

A formal alliance was made with Charles VI of France, who even sent a French army over in 1405 to support the rebellion.

But by 1406 and after suffering defeats, the resistance began to falter. By the following year, the English had reclaimed large parts of Wales.

When Harlech Castle fell in 1409, it ended Glyndŵr's territorial rule. Glyndŵr disappeared - most likely died - in 1415, by which point full English rule had returned to Wales.

His son accepted a pardon from King Henry V in 1421, which formally ended the rebellion.

In those nine years, there was scarcely a family in Wales who had not been affected in some way. Wales, already a poor country, was further impoverished by pillaging, blockades and fines as a result of the rebellions.

The devastation lasted decades and the series of penal laws that were put in place to prevent future uprisings lasted more than 70 years - preventing those of Welsh ethnicity from obtaining senior public office, owning land or property, or bearing arms in England.

It prevented them serving on juries dealing with law-breaking Englishmen, and banned congregations and meetings unless they were organised by English officials.

It was the last major Welsh independence movement before the incorporation of Wales into England during the reign of Henry VIII in the 16th century.

Today, Owain Glyndŵr is celebrated as the last native Prince of Wales, with the day commemorating his legacy and leadership which gave a voice to the people of Wales.