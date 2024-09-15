Plans to turn vacant Telford pub into flats approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Talbot Inn in St Georges called final orders in November 2023 and since, the building on Gower Street has stood empty.

Now, the green light has been given by Telford & Wrekin Council to turn the former pub into flats.

In July, plans were submitted that initially proposed four self-contained apartments in the building, which would remain relatively unchanged from the outside.

Those plans would have seen the pub be split up into three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom.

But new documents show plans to limit the number to three apartments at the request of the Local Planning Authority and now proposes two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom.

The original application stressed the "surplus" of pubs in the local area, pointing to three functioning public houses within 500m of the site, and 15 within one mile.

The Talbot, St Georges. Photo: Google

"It is clearly evident that the proposed conversion of the application site from former Public House to residential will have negligible effect on the local community facilities," the application states.

Responding to the application, Telford & Wrekin planning officers said they were "satisfied that the applicant has demonstrated that acceptable alternative provision exists".

Concerns were raised by neighbours about the impact on traffic and requested the installation of traffic calming measures but the council considered the request unjustified due to the low number of additional dwellings.

Concluding, the planning report stated that officers were "satisfied that the proposal will not cause significantly detrimental harm to the amenity of neighbouring properties".

The applicants will have three years to begin development. Full plans are available to view online at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0550