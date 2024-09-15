Exhibition launched to remember town's 160-year-old Ironmongers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Town Council has announced the opening of its new exhibition: Rickards.

Some of the tiems on display

The exhibition is being hosted in Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross showcasing 160 years of hardware history.

Rickards of Ludlow, formerly known as Rickards & Sons, had been a cornerstone of the Ludlow community, offering a diverse collection of goods ranging from hardware and ironmongery to kitchenware and agricultural supplies.

Over the decades, Rickards evolved alongside Ludlow itself, once supplying essential equipment for horse-drawn ploughs to local farmers.

The labyrinth of treasures inside Rickards before it closed

The shop ceased trading in June and the building that had housed Rickards for 150 years has been put up for sale by the current owner.

Visitors to the museum will have the chance to explore a curated collection of artefacts and memorabilia once proudly displayed at Rickards. Discover antique hardware tools to archival ledgers and day books, all of which has been kindly donated to Shropshire Archives and Shropshire Museums.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite said: “This is a great opportunity to glimpse into the past and appreciate the role that Rickards played in shaping our town's identity."

Rickards before it closed

The Rickards exhibition is open at Ludlow Museum at The Buttercross until October 2024.

Visitors are welcome Friday through Sunday and on Bank Holidays from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is £1.20, with free entry for children under 16

For more information, please visit www.ludlowmuseum.co.uk