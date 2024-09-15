Council leader demands answer to controversial car park move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That is the message from the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council as he tries to reverse restrictions placed in a town car park.

Anyone wanting to park in the former Wilko car park in Market Street, Wellington can now only leave their vehicle for up to 90 minutes, rather than two hours. The car park is operated by Horizon Parking, with signs saying that an £85 penalty charge will be issued to anyone to don’t adhere to the terms and conditions.

Councillor Lee Carter, who serves the Arleston & College ward in the town, said the car park’s landlord has so far failed to respond.

“I know a number of businesses attempt to make contact but are met with a stonewall [silence] response,” he said.

“There is some breakthrough in terms of what we might be able to do to reverse some of those decisions taken on the car park.

“But ultimately it always amazes me how privately owned businesses in Wellington think they can get the local authority over a barrel and making demands of us.

“I don’t think we’re at that point yet in terms of meeting their demands, but we continue to talk. Obviously we’re aware of the impact of businesses in the town. Thankfully we’ve got about another 753 free car parking spaces that they can access on a regular basis, albeit that’s not taking away the impact it has to other businesses in Market Street.”

Horizon Parking has been contacted requesting comment.