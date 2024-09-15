Charity boxing event in market Drayton returns with live music from Oasis tribute band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rock and Box in market Drayton held its first event last year and raised more than £9,500 for Hope House. This year, the event on Saturday, September 21 at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club is raising funds for Samaritans.

Set up by coach at Market Drayton Boxing Club, Chris Blase who says it was his 'eureka moment,' a team of volunteers support him to organise the event.

As of this week, nearly £7,000 has been raised for the charity, and organiser Chris says the event is hoping to raise £50,000 in ten years.

Rock and Box returns on September 21, picture: Rock and Box

There will be 10 boxing fights on the day between people who have signed up to the charity event, as well as live music from bands and singers.

Those who signed up to fight have each received eight weeks of training from boxing coaches including Chris at Market Drayton Boxing Club before they will take to the ring on the cricket pitch.

Asked where the idea came from, the boxing coach said: "It's one of those eureka moments, a lightbulb in your head. Thinking what can we do that's different to anything else in the country.

"Last year was a huge success. We sold close to 600 tickets and raised £9,500 so we're re-doing it this year and hopefully we can expand and raise as much for charity as we can.

"It's a really nice setting, people can come and enjoy the bands, the boxing. There's something there for everyone really."

The organiser is hoping to expand the event and take it to areas in the county including Shrewsbury as well as neighbouring Staffordshire.

After UK residents have struggled to get hold of tickets to see Oasis next year, Chris is exited they can offer something similar, saying: "With people struggling with Oasis tickets, we managed to get the tribute there."

Some fighters are even taking part in the event for the second year in a row, and the boxing coach says everyone is driven to raise as much for charity as they can.

"Over ten years we want to raise £50,000 for charity," added Chris. "We've done 12 months and raised £16,000 so we've took a big deny out of that. With nine years to go we might just hit £50,000.

"Last year was probably one of the best days of my life. I had a lot of anxiety and worry leading up to it of whether it would work but it was one of the best days I've had.

"Everybody whether they won or lost said positive things about the event, the training and coaching, and had an amazing day. It means the world to me that people are getting behind something that I'm passionate about and something that I wanted to do.

"We're only a small club in Market Drayton and a team of seven people so to achieve the events we do is huge. We put our heart and souls into it.

"We're hoping to grow it and if we do we can get more people involved and raise more for charity."

Early bird tickets are available for £30 per person until Saturday, September 21 or can be purchased on the day for £35.

All proceeds go towards charity, and further information can be found on Rock and Box's website.