Ginger and Spice Festival awarded Government grant for new free activities

The multi award winning festival has received the grant through the Vibrant Shropshire Grant Scheme that is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Ginger and Spice Festival has been given £4,020 in total for a series of healthy cookery and interactive musical, culture and movement workshops - for young people - as well as an artistic street performance for the entire community at this year's festival on Saturday, September 28 between 9.30am and 4.30pm .

The festival says the funded activities will be "focused on the importance of healthy cookery and eating as well as exciting cultural activities for youth linked to the town's heritage including musical and movement workshops and live street performers".

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

The popular town centre event in North Shropshire aims to bring the community together, promoting local food and business as well as welcoming visitors from across the county and beyond.

Festival director Julia Roberts, said: "We are extremely grateful to have been awarded a grant from the UK Government through the 'Vibrant Shropshire' to fund healthy cookery and interactive musical workshops for young people, and a street performance for entire community at this year's festival.

"This not-for-profit festival aims to unite the entire local community, allowing them to discover, explore, and reconnect with their unique cultural and culinary heritage. The addition of this project will extend cultural activities to a wider Shropshire audience and allowing more young people, especially those from isolated and disadvantaged backgrounds to participate, free of charge.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded this grant and very excited to be delivering these activities for the community this year."

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival won the 'Giving Back' category at the UK and Ireland Micro Business Awards in 2022 after winning the 'Event Expert' category the previous year.

The healthy cookery workshops taking place outside the town's library are free of charge for visitors.

Those who take part can create 'rainbow skewers and spiced dips' described as "colourful and seasonal fruit and veggie skewers with tasty dips, while exploring local produce and spices."

Meanwhile, you can make 'no-bake energy bites' that are said to be healthy, spiced snacks serving as a 'sweet alternative to sugary treats'.

And, the Jaipur Kitchen workshop will "show visitors how to make traditional Indian breads and chai, and discover how different cultures use raw ingredients."

The festival's musical and movement workshops are also free for visitors to take part in.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band that will perform at the Ginger and Spice Festival

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band will perform three 'electrifying sets' that showcase the "diverse repertoire and unrivalled talent of the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band from India."

Festival goers can learn about Rajasthani culture, discover the instruments used by the band and how to tie a turban, as well as enjoying the vibrant performances.

Elsewhere, a community drumming workshop is offering visitors a drumming session to 'learn rhythms and perform in a group'.

The Ginger and Spice Festival has also been awarded support from Market Drayton Town Council's Community support scheme to assist with running costs for "health and safety provisions associated with the festival."

Market Drayton Mayor Councillor and Mayor, Roy Aldcroft said: "The Ginger and Spice Festival brings a wide range of food interest, fun and entertainment to our community.

"As Mayor of Market Drayton , along with all our Councillors, we really appreciate the hard work that goes into running this event and have demonstrated our commitment with this grant.

"This event has now lodged itself on our calendar of events and brings recognition to our Gingerbread history and an opportunity for local food producers to show what a wonderful array of food is produced and sold locally. I sincerely hope this year is even more successful that previous years and that all the hard work is worth it."

Julia Roberts added: "We are thrilled to have the support of the Market Drayton Town Council for this year's festival. As attendance continues to grow, it is vital that we uphold the highest standards of health and safety, ensuring a professional and secure environment for all our festival-goers.

"The Town Council have enabled us to maintain this standard by supporting us in meeting the increasing costs in this area of the festival."

Further information on the festival can be found on the Ginger and Spice Festival's website.