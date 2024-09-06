'You are going to get dumped from time to time' – judge warns man to get hold of emotions after threatening messages to former girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jake Jones, currently serving a prison sentence, but formerly of Telford, admitted one count of making a threatening communication when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Jones, 24, was locked up in June for his part in a series of armed robberies in Shrewsbury. He was jailed for four years for conspiracy to commit robbery, and one year for conspiracy to commit burglary, to run concurrently.

The court was told that offence of malicious communication related to around five short voice messages sent to a former partner in quick succession.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the messages were sent in November 2022, and came after the woman had broken up with Jones, and he had learned she was seeing another man.