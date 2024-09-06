Generous folk support charity at major festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The four-day August Bank Holiday weekend of music, dance and fun has once again helped spread joy to children and families who visit Morda-based Hope House hospice.

The Hope House charity shop volunteers and staff worked on the charity's pop-up stall in the festival’s Craft Village, with eager bargain hunters spending more than £5,500 over the weekend.

Festival organisers also made a contribution for each adult ticket sold, and attendees donated generously for mobile phone and battery charging service and a chair creche, where festival goers could safely leave their camping chairs overnight.

A bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon saw the total from generous revellers rise to £10,510.

Donations will go towards funding music therapy for children who visit the hospice.

Hope House has been a charity partner for the festival since 2008. Last year, they were delighted to smash the £100,000 milestone after 15 years of collaboration with the charity.

Staff and volunteers at Hope House’s Oteley Road and Harlescott charity shops had collected specially selected pre-loved festival fashion and accessories ahead of the popular festival.

The shops’ staff and volunteers then took turns working on the stall over the event.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said she was delighted that festival-goers continue to give so generously every year.

She said: “We had an absolutely phenomenal weekend with some amazing feedback from festival-goers, and being able to help raise this money for music therapy is the icing on the cake.

“Music brings our festival-goers such joy so they’re obviously keen to ensure that the children at Hope House can experience the magic of music too. Tickets are already racing out for next year so we look forward to welcoming this brilliant charity back next year.”

Hope House Area Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked festival organisers for their continued support.

She said: "Yet again, we’ve been amazed by the generosity of both the festival organisers and the festival goers. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us by donating or buying bargains from our pop-up stall. A huge thank you to the folk festival for choosing us as their partner charity, and thank also to our volunteers - we couldn't do it without them! What a wonderful team effort to help bring precious musical moments to our children and families.”

Tickets for the 2025 festival, which will take place from August 22 to 25 are on sale now at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk