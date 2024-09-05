School in Shrewsbury closed after 'major water failure'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three days into the new term, Belvidere School in Shrewsbury was closed to students on Thursday after a "major water failure".

The school had said it hoped to be open later that day and was working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

But an update at 9am said despite their best efforts they were unable to resolve the issue and would remain closed for the rest of the day.

In a notice to parents, posted on the school's website, headteacher Robin Rashid said: "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are unable to resolve the water issue and will need to remain closed for the rest of the day.

"We are, however, working to ensure the school can reopen tomorrow.

Belvidere School, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

"Further communication will be sent later today to confirm tomorrow's reopening. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time, and we will keep you updated if there are any further changes."

Updates can be found on the schools website: belvidereschool.co.uk