Homage to Banksy with sculpture aiming to highlight 'humanitarian catastrophe'

Another sculpture calling for an end to Israel's military campaign in Gaza has been revealed at Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre.

Several new works highlighting the devastation of war have been added to the attraction's displays in recent months.

Now, a sculpture duplicating Banksy's Girl Frisking Soldier mural has been unveiled.

Clive Knowles, Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre said the team wanted to "demonstrate our solidarity" with Banksy’s anti-violence objections.

He added: "Plainly this particular work of art is especially close to our hearts, as it objects to violence, more specifically the continuing violence in Palestine.

"Anti-violence education throughout the UK has and still remains our main preoccupation, with the creation of the Knife Angel and the Manchester Bee still touring the UK.

"Some months ago, we created a diorama sculpture depicting the ongoing conflict in Palestine, this was when the death toll stood at 20,000.

"Unimaginably, the death toll has now horrifically exceeded a staggering total of 40,000, still with no cessation of hostilities in sight.

"We also wanted to raise the profile of the world's failure in finding suitable solutions to end this humanitarian catastrophe."

Mr Knowles said it would be a "privilege" to assist the infamous street artist in "addressing some of this world’s failings" but added that if the artist objected to their most recent sculpture the team would dispose of it "without any hesitation".