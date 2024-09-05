Council scrutiny arrangements to be examined

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At last February’s full council meeting, Newport North Councillor Tim Nelson, leader of the authority's Conservative group, tabled a motion for an independent review to be held.

Members of the council’s Scrutiny Management Board met this week and heard from legal representative, Richard Phillips that the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny ‘has a very useful online resource of tools that allows us to determine whether we feel our scrutiny arrangements are helpful.’

Mr Phillips therefore proposed a workshop where members can see if the current arrangements are effective and if there is anything they can do better.

If it shows they are not effective, Mr Phillips said someone from the Centre for Governance Scrutiny would carry out an independent review.

Councillor Derek White, who was chairing the meeting, said he felt scrutiny members should have a pre-sight about about what is being decided so that they can talk about it, adding that no politics are involved.

Councillor Thomas Janke said that he supported the idea, especially if it highlights anything missing, with Councillor Gareth Thomas adding that he cannot see anything negative about it.

The workshop is due to take place within the next few months.