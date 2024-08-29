Police appeal to identify Shrewsbury attacker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have released a description of the man wanted in connection with the attack, which occurred last Wednesday (August 21).

Officers say that at around 5.45pm, a woman was grabbed by the man, who was unknown to her, while walking along the river on Pig Trough, in the Coton Hill area.

Thankfully, the woman managed to escape and run away and was was left physically unharmed, albeit shaken up by the incident.

Can you help?

The man was described as white, around 5ft 9, broad in build and wearing a black tracksuit which was zipped up.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who thinks they might have seen someone matching the description. As well ask those who were driving in the area at the time of the attack, to review dashcam footage.

If you think you can help, please contact PC Caitlin Duncan on 07866215035 or email caitlin.duncan@westmercia.police.uk