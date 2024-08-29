Driver gets police ticket for toddler on rear-seat passenger's lap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said the driver, who was caught on Hinkshay Road in Dawley, was also ticketed for driving without due care and attention.

Officers used the incident to highlight that children must use the correct seat – until they are either 135cm tall, or reach their 12th birthday.