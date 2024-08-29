Driver gets police ticket for toddler on rear-seat passenger's lap
A driver was issued with a ticket after being stopped by police with a back-seat passenger with a toddler on their lap.
Posting on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said the driver, who was caught on Hinkshay Road in Dawley, was also ticketed for driving without due care and attention.
Officers used the incident to highlight that children must use the correct seat – until they are either 135cm tall, or reach their 12th birthday.