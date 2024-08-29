Drink driving, assault, and mail theft – cops reveal residents facing charges in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The force has published a list of people charged, with offences ranging from assaulting emergency workers to drink driving.

Writing on social media PC Rob Hughes said that the people named in the post have been "charged with offences and will be appearing in court".

The first is Mr Chuuol Rangdit, 27, with no address given. He has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker on August 26, and was scheduled to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on August 27.