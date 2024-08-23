Inspiring story of one Shropshire's last war veterans, who has died aged 100
One of Shropshire's last naval veterans of the Second World War has died at the age of 100.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robert Faulconbridge volunteered to join the Royal Navy – he joined on Armistice Day, November 11, 1942 – and served on Malta during part of the famous siege of the island and also in the aftermath, and later on the battleship HMS Valiant.
"I was always very fond of ships. Being a young lad I used to go to the cinema and saw the Pathe News films with four or five battleships in a line ploughing through the ocean. It stirred something in me, I suppose," he was to recall.
Bob, as he was generally known, was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, with a card with a personal message of birthday congratulations from the King when he turned 100.
Shrewsbury-born Mr Faulconbridge was the son of Chief Inspector George Faulconbridge of Shrewsbury Borough Police.